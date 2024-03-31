The Real Reasons Donald Trump And Liz Cheney Can't Stand Each Other

As the daughter of a former Republican vice president, Liz Cheney is a member of political royalty. Still, that doesn't earn her any favor with GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump. In fact, the two are sworn enemies, and any hopes of a future truce are improbable.

Cheney and Trump's relationship is highly contentious, and it's safe to say that no love is lost between them. Cheney was a rising star of the Republican party, and she was pegged as a potential House speaker until Republican lawmakers gave her the boot in May 2021. Her downfall was choosing to support the U.S. Constitution over Trump, refusing to back his baseless claim that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 election and calling for his impeachment for allegedly inciting the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riots. "I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office," Cheney told reporters after her axing (via Guardian News).

Trump's reaction to Cheney's ouster was suitably vitriolic. "Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party," Trump said in a statement (per The Young Turks). "She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country." Fast-forward three years to 2024, and their bitter battle shows no sign of abatement.