Rose Hanbury's Transformation: From Model To Marchioness Of Cholmondeley

Rose Hanbury has been turning heads recently, especially since "Kate-gate" became an international trend in 2024. With so much spotlight on the royal family and their inner circle, it's no wonder why Hanbury has become a part of the chatter. Not only has she been known to have a close friendship with Kate Middleton, but she's often been seen at ceremonious events for the royal family, leading the public to wonder where she sits on the ranks of royals in the United Kingdom.

Hanbury is known by her title of Marchioness of Cholmondeley, which classifies her as a British noblewoman. She is married to David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, whose rank rests above an earl and below a duke. According to Highland Titles, a nobleman or noblewoman is a part of "a social class found in some societies which have a formal aristocracy." Members of the British nobility are part of an ancient lineage that used to have powerful influences in land ownership or government. Nowadays, their power is largely ceremonial, and they are considered ranked immediately under the royal family.

Hanbury's family has had ties within the royal family for decades, meaning she's no stranger to all the salacious gossip and rumors that permeate the Crown and the inner circle that surrounds it. Her life story has been picked apart by the relentless media, prompting questions about the Englishwoman's journey to becoming a Marchioness and where she stands with the royal family today. Grab a cup of English tea, because we're breaking down Rose Hanbury's transformation: From model to Marchioness of Cholmondeley.