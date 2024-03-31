Inside Elizabeth Holmes' Wildly Lavish Life Before Prison

On May 30, 2023, former Theranos owner Elizabeth Holmes turned herself into a Texas prison facility. After misleading investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars with the Theranos scheme alongside her ex-boyfriend Sunny Balwani, Holmes was sentenced to 11 years behind bars. "We can confirm Elizabeth Holmes has arrived at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas, and is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons," a prison spokesperson shared in a statement to CNN.

While Holmes is serving her prison sentence alongside Jen Shah in a minimum security facility, her life isn't easy by any means, especially compared to what she was used to before. As reported by Fox Business, the disgraced businesswoman now has to share a small room with three inmates, who each get a bunk bed and a locker for storage. Former prisoner Lynn Espejo shared that newcomers are usually tasked to work in the kitchen for three months, which means a 4:30am start time. "I wouldn't say it's the hellhole of the [Bureau of Prisons]. But it's close," Espejo told the outlet. Holmes' new reality is a huge departure from her old life. Prior to her sentencing, she was worth $4.5 billion — and it was reflected by her immensely lavish lifestyle.