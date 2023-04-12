A Look Back At Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos Scheme With Ex-Boyfriend Sunny Balwani

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is facing an 11-year prison sentence for her role in the multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by her and her ex-boyfriend Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani through their medical technology company. As Holmes awaits her appeal on four charges of fraud and conspiracy, we thought it would be a good idea to look back at the crimes that got her in this situation in the first place.

On April 10, the judge in Holmes' case denied her motion to post bail and remain free while appealing her guilty verdict. Instead, she has been ordered to report to prison on April 27. Balwani, her partner-in-crime at the failed blood-testing company, has been sentenced to 13 years behind bars after he was convicted on 12 charges of fraud and conspiracy. He is set to report to federal prison on April 20 — a week before Holmes.

The two entrepreneurs-turned-fraudsters first crossed paths while studying abroad in China in 2002, while Holmes was 19 and Balwani was 37. After returning to Stanford, Holmes launched Theranos, and Balwani later joined the company as COO in 2009, investing his own money. The two never disclosed when their romantic relationship began but were involved in a secret rendezvous behind the backs of their investors. But that's certainly not the only thing Holmes and Balwani were covering up from their shareholders.