The Messiest Real Housewives Divorces Of All Time

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" fans were shocked when Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann filed for divorce within days of each other in May 2023. As reported by the New York Post, Biermann filed first and requested sole legal and physical custody of their minor children. He also asked for alimony and to keep their Atlanta mansion, but asked the courts to divide their debt equally. The former couple was deep in financial trouble, with mountains of credit card debt and owing over $1 million to the IRS in federal taxes.

Two months later, Zolciak and Biermann reconciled but filed for divorce again in August 2023. The following November, police arrived at their house on a domestic disturbance call, on claims Biermann was screaming for hours. According to the police report obtained by In Touch, Biermann yelled, "It's nothing but an act. It's all bulls***. Everything she does. There's no money, there's no house." Biermann continued to scream at the officer, "Oh, calm down? You wanna live this, motherf***er? You wouldn't have lasted a year. You wouldn't have lasted a day in this f***ing house!"

Over the course of their nasty split, Zolciak accused Biermann of smoking marijuana around the kids while he claimed she had a gambling addiction and wanted her to submit to a psychological evaluation. The couple's divorce is as heated as ever — and still not finalized. According to TMZ, a judge has ordered the pair to go to mediation to figure out their differences regarding their settlement and custody battle.