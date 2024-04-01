The Sad Reason Taylor Swift Developed An Eating Disorder

During her "Miss Americana" documentary, Taylor Swift announced that she'd once struggled with an eating disorder. Released in 2020, the project delved into Swift's relationship and feelings about body image and low self-esteem. She explained her decision to address the personal hurdle in a Variety interview that year. "I didn't know if I was going to feel comfortable with talking about body image and talking about the stuff I've gone through in terms of how unhealthy that's been for me — my relationship with food and all that over the years," the star shared, later revealing how her eating disorder was triggered by viewing images of herself in the media. "I remember how, when I was 18, that was the first time I was on the cover of a magazine. And the headline was like 'Pregnant at 18?'" Swift reminisced. "And it was because I had worn something that made my lower stomach look not flat."

From there, she developed an unhealthy fixation with her body, worsened by continuous media commentary, until she felt that not eating was a source of strength. "I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it," she added. "Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel (enervated)." Following her admission, Swift received a wave of support from her fans and peers.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).