Inside Theo James' Private Marriage To Ruth Kearney

Though Theo James is married to Ruth Kearney and has been in a relationship with her for nearly a decade before tying the knot, not much is known about their marriage. "The White Lotus" actor prefers to keep it as far from the spotlight as possible. If you pay attention to rumors, you're more likely to think James is in a relationship with Shailene Woodley. Their onscreen chemistry in the "Divergent" series was indeed strong.

But, no, James and Woodley have never dated, and he was already with Kearney when the co-stars met in 2013. James isn't on social media, which is an attempt to keep the details of what happens offscreen to himself. "I don't think I'd want to share those elements of my private life," he told Flaunt in 2015. He intends to keep it that way, sharing he has no plans to ever get on any platforms. "I just like being present," he said.

James' avoidance of social media and reluctance to answer personal questions in interviews have done little to protect him from speculation, though. After snagging the "Divergent" role, reports claiming he and Kearney had broken up because of Woodley surfaced in 2014, then again in 2015. The following year, the rumor mill was claiming he and Kearney were actually set to wed, which he denied. "I was never engaged," he told ET in 2016. Whether he ever formally proposed is unclear, but he probably got married and definitely had babies in secret.