Video Expert Tells Us Signs Kate Middleton's Clip Is Authentic Despite Rumors

All of the rumors and disturbing theories about Kate Middleton's purported disappearance were effectively put to bed on March 22, when she publicly announced she had cancer. The princess explained that she was currently in the early stages of preventive chemotherapy but was adamant that she was going to be okay. "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits," she declared.

While the Princess of Wales' shocking admission caused many responsible for the biggest rumors about Kate's health scare to promptly retreat, other "Kate-Gate" enthusiasts took the opportunity to double down and even claim that Kate's emotional video was fake. Video expert Chris Flook, however, told us here at Nicki Swift that, in his opinion, Kate's emotional video is indeed authentic. "She looks frail and overtired. I was surprised she didn't show irritation or anger for having to record it and, once again, for being forced to share her personal trauma to the public," Flook observed about the authenticity of the candid video. But that's not all. According to Flook, there are many other telltale signs that prove the video is the real deal.