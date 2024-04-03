Did Hallmark's Teri Hatcher And James Denton Ever Date In Real Life?

Teri Hatcher and James Denton were one of the hottest on-screen couples of "Desperate Housewives," and their natural chemistry made it easy to wonder if they ever got romantic in real life. Their love story continued for eight seasons but sadly, Denton's character Mike Delfino was killed off, which was why fans were all for him and Hatcher to have a reunion years later in Hallmark's 2021 flick "A Kiss Before Christmas." Denton, who was executive producer of the film, said (via Entertainment Weekly), "From the very beginning I wanted the first Hallmark Christmas movie I produced to be unique. I had no idea that we'd be lucky enough to get Teri. We've always wanted to work together again, and we found the perfect vehicle for what I think is the first 'Desperate Housewives' reunion."

Fans got another dose of Hatcher and Denton when they starred in the Hallmark series "Fantasy Island" in 2023. He shared with Parade.com that it felt natural working with the "2 Days in the Valley" star because they have almost two decades of history, which started when Delfino moved to Wisteria Lane in the first season of "Desperate Housewives." Of the antics that the two characters found them in, Denton recalled, "I think we were able to bond through that experience because it was so crazy." The two shared many steamy love scenes while filming the series and it wouldn't be surprising if Hatcher and Denton dated off-screen, but aside from their mutual affection, they have remained strictly platonic all these years. However, that's not to say that they didn't have crushes on each other during filming.