Is Hallmark's Luke MacFarlane A Dad? Meet His Daughter Tess

Luke MacFarlane has gone from playing a father onscreen to actually experiencing daddy-hood with his partner, Hig Roberts. The openly gay actor surprised his fans last year when he announced that he and the alpine skier had welcomed their first child together via surrogate. Posting a snap of their newborn daughter on Instagram, the "Brothers & Sisters" star publicly introduced Tess Eleanor MacFarlane to the world. "Tess Eleanor Macfarlane ... We started life with some hectic days and received world class care. On Father's Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can't wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in," he said. His post came with additional shots and clips of the new father cradling Tess in his arms as he lovingly stared at the newborn.

MacFarlane is not usually so open with fans when it comes to his personal life — especially when it concerns his romantic relationships. In a 2017 cover story interview for In Magazine, MacFarlane made it clear that he has no intentions of ever discussing his love life publicly, saying, "Yeah, I'd rather not. I don't like to talk about my personal life in interviews." He also told The Juilliard Journal in 2008 that the idea of letting the world into his private life scares him, explaining, "I've never been interested in revealing intimate details about my life." However, it appears that MacFarlane is starting to be just a bit more open with fans now that he is officially a dad.