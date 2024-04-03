What Britney Spears' Former Bodyguards Have Said About Her

This article contains mentions of physical abuse, drug use, and sexual harassment.

Britney Spears has lived with bodyguards for most of her life, and in that time, a few have left her employment. Unfortunately for the star, not all of them have left with the fondest of memories. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, much of the drama has played out very publicly.

Spears' first former bodyguard drama came in 2006. In March of that year, it was reported that three bodyguards who had been dismissed the year before were suing the star. Their complaint? In addition to not-so-great working conditions, which included nearly 24-hour days sans overtime (or meals, in some cases), they hadn't been paid their proper dues. That June, a judge ruled that the case would need to be settled in arbitration. The former bodyguards' lawyer said they were planning on challenging that with an appeal, but that didn't occur.

Due to the case being settled in arbitration, it's unknown what happened between Spears and her former employees. However, it wouldn't be the last time the singer would face ex-bodyguard drama. Ex-bodyguards, Fernando Flores and Tony Barretto, in particular, have been incredibly vocal about their experiences working for the singer. Both have made some very damning claims about Spears' parenting — and Flores even went on to sue her for sexual harassment.