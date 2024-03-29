Celebs Who Have Confessed To Crushing On Prince William And Prince Harry
Even celebrities get starstruck sometimes. With the prestige of a family that has reigned in England for hundreds of years, as well as access to palaces and priceless jewels, it's easy to see why Prince William and Prince Harry have more than a few famous admirers. It also helps that the brothers of the House of Windsor are handsome enough to play Hollywood princes.
Unfortunately for celebrity royalists who would love to gain a coat of arms and the ability to borrow tiaras from the royal family, both princes are taken. William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales tied the knot in 2011 and went on to have three children together. As for the younger royal, Prince Harry broke a royal tradition when he married Meghan Markle in 2018 — he embraced an American marital custom by wearing a wedding band.
While Meghan is now happily married to Harry with two children, the "Suits" star wasn't exactly crushing on him before they met. When Hello! Canada asked her to choose between Harry and William in 2015, she initially said, "I don't know." After considering her options for a moment, she settled on Harry. But, back in the day, there were plenty of celebrities who publicly declared that they had their eyes on Harry, as did William.
It wasn't Harry who cast a love spell on Emma Watson
When she appeared on "Live with Regis and Kelly" in 2001, "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson confessed to having a "little bit" of a crush on Prince William. Regis Philbin described William as a "dude" during their convo, prompting Watson to argue, "He's not really a dude. Brad Pitt's a dude, but William is pretty." Discussing the topic made her grin like Dobby the house elf when he receives his sock of freedom.
Watson met her crush in 2014 when the Prince of Wales invited her to Windsor Castle for a dinner benefiting the Royal Marsden Hospital. He was a married man by then, so it was Prince Harry who the Aussie tabloid Woman's Day decided to romantically link the "Beauty and the Beast" star to the following year. But alas, the Disney princess was not on her way to becoming an official princess. Watson revealed the truth about the Harry rumors by tweeting, "Remember that little talk we had about not believing everything written in the media?!" She followed this up with another friendly reminder that read, "Also ... marrying a Prince [is] not a prerequisite for being a Princess." Her tweet included a link to a scene from the 1995 film, "A Little Princess," in which the main character declares that every girl is a princess, regardless of any royal title.
Rita Ora's wishful prediction about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
"Fifty Shades of Grey" actor Rita Ora sounded 50 shades of jealous while discussing her royal crush during a 2016 appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" (via 92 Moose). She didn't mention noticing any specific red flags in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, but she did make a dire prediction about the couple. "I know my prince really well," she said. "And in my dream ... just no. I don't think it works out." She also said of Meghan, "I just don't know if I can see her waffling around the Buckingham Palace!"
Ora's hunch about the Duchess of Sussex was proved spot-on when Markle's departure from the royal family went down. However, what the "Let You Love Me" singer didn't predict was Markle taking Harry back with her to California.
Ora confessed that her crush on Harry was still going strong during a 2018 appearance on "The Tonight Show." She and the royal bonded through their shared charity work and eventually became friends. "I'm always surprised how much he remembers about the other conversations we've had," Ora told Marie Claire UK in 2019. She even posed for a photo with the prince and Markle when she performed at the 2023 Invictus Games.
Prince Harry gave Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's heart wings
Even Victoria's Secret angels aren't immune from the charms of Prince Harry's wicked grin. In 2011, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was considered one of the biggest British models in the game; she even topped the Maxim Hot 100 list that year. So, Harry earned some big-time bragging rights when she admitted to being smitten with him. "I think he knows how obsessed I am. Well, he does now," Huntington-Whiteley said during a 2011 appearance on "Live with Regis and Kelly" (via the Daily Mail). At the time, she was dating her longtime love, action movie star Jason Statham, but she indicated that she was ready to put the brakes on that relationship for Harry. "I'm waiting for my proposal. I keep writing," she added.
Huntington-Whiteley was probably joking about wanting a ring from Harry, and it seems that Statham was cool with her gushing praise for the prince. The couple was still very much together in 2021 when Longevita, a plastic surgery company that provides hair transplants, included Statham on its list of the "world's sexiest bald men." As reported by The Sun, he snagged the third slot, and the internet was furious about Prince William topping the list.
Miranda Kerr's crush on Prince William was no secret
Long before she walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show while wearing a crown studded with pink and red jewels, Miranda Kerr had her eye on the guy who will someday get to wear the real deal on his pate. In a 2009 interview with Fox News, she confessed, "I've always had a big crush on Prince William since I was a little girl."
While she didn't find love with the real-life prince, the Australian model did marry Orlando Bloom, who plays the elven prince Legolas in the "Lord of the Rings" films. Their three-year marriage ended in 2013. When Kerr walked down the aisle again in 2017, the man waiting for her at the altar was Snap CEO Evan Spiegel.
If Kerr had ever gotten the opportunity to shoot her shot with William, perhaps she would have been successful; he did seem to have a liking for supermodels at one point. In a 1996 appearance on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," Cindy Crawford recounted the time she received a call from Princess Diana because Prince William wanted to meet her. "Prince William is definitely a king in training," she said of her first impression of the then-14-year-old.
Emmy Rossum's shameless infatuation with Prince Harry
During a 2012 "Conan" appearance, Emmy Rossum confessed to writing Prince Harry fanfic in her diary when she was younger. In her stories, he was her husband. "I like a ginger," Rossum said, which left her redheaded interviewer visibly flustered. But she explained to Conan O'Brien that this is not the only thing she finds appealing about Harry, saying, "He's the bad boy."
Rossum almost left O'Brien at a loss for words when she revealed that she hadn't stopped fantasizing about Harry. According to the "Shameless" star, one of her dreams about him got a little X-rated. A year later, Rossum told the Daily Mail that she wanted to meet her crush. "I'm not saying I want to marry him, but he's more than welcome to invite me out on a date," she put out there.
Rossum never got that date — but Meghan Markle did interview Rossum for her blog, The Tig, in 2014. While she described Rossum as "my kind of girl," it seems they didn't become lifelong friends. In 2018, Rossum told The Hollywood Fix that she didn't even plan on watching Markle's wedding to Harry. "It's on in the middle of the night," she explained. And there was always the chance she would see Harry in her dreams instead.
Adele wanted a date with Prince Harry
In a 2011 interview with Glamour, Adele confessed to finding Prince Harry so attractive that she was willing to break one of her dating deal breakers for him. "I'm after Prince Harry. I know I said I wouldn't go out with a ginger, but it's Prince Harry!" she said. "I'd be a real duchess then." While it seems that the title that comes with being married to a royal was part of the appeal for Adele, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer was willing to settle for a single date. "I'd love a night out with him, he seems like a right laugh," she added.
According to the Mirror, Harry was married by the time Adele got to meet her crush in the flesh. He and Meghan Markle reportedly befriended the singer in 2018 while doing charity work for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. They later became neighbors in 2020 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex briefly stayed at one of Tyler Perry's properties, which was located in Beverly Hills. "Adele's just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they've swapped notes on the area," a source claimed. Being welcomed to the neighborhood with inside info from a local is so much better than a simple "Hello."
Paris Hilton complimented Prince William with her favorite word
In 2004, Paris Hilton revealed that she would happily give up the simple life for the princess life — if she could only gather up the courage to speak to Prince William. "I think Prince William is hot," she told The Sun (via Digital Spy). "I've seen him, like, at polo matches." According to the reality star, it was her shyness that kept her from approaching William back then, but in 2008, she was photographed sitting beside him at a lounge in London. Prince Harry and Christina Aguilera were among the revelers holding court that evening. In a 2023 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Hilton said, "We had a fun night."
A reporter for the Mirror claimed that they saw Hilton and the prince exchanging numbers, and it seems that the heiress became interested in taking her new friendship with the heir to the next level. The only problem with her plan was that William was dating Kate Middleton at the time. Hilton told New! Magazine (via Vanity Fair), "I'd be more than happy to date William — so long as he ditches the mousy girlfriend."
Cheryl Cole dreamed about marrying Prince Harry
While Cheryl Cole shares a son with singer Liam Payne, there was once a time when she worried that she was too old for Prince Harry — who is actually nine years older than the former One Direction member. "He's cool. Although, I think I would be Cougar Ville in that relationship," she told British GQ in 2012. However, the Girls Aloud singer is only one year older than the royal. Cheryl shared that what she finds so charming about Harry is that he's no storybook Prince Charming. "I think you can relate to him because he's made mistakes," she explained.
Cole was so besotted with Harry that he literally became her dream guy. "I had a dream last night that I married him and was a real-life princess," she told Marie Claire. During a 2021 appearance on "The One Show" (via the Independent), comedian Jimmy Carr revealed that he once tried to make Cole's dream come true by playing matchmaker for her and Harry, who was struggling to find love. Apparently, women were seeing everything being Harry's girlfriend entailed and wanting no part of it. For Cole's sake, Carr was glad that his efforts failed. "Turns out there was a lot of pressure being his wife," he said.
Camilla Luddington tried to meet Prince William
In Season 6 of "The Crown," Kate Middleton is portrayed as going to school at St. Andrews at the behest of her mother, with the goal being for Kate to catch Prince William's eye. The actor who played Kate in the 2011 Lifetime movie, "William & Kate," Camilla Luddington, confessed that she tried a similar tactic herself. However, she missed the opportunity to enroll in the same university as William.
Instead, she hung out at haunts popular with students of William's other alma mater, Eton College. "I'd put on eyeshadow and pray to see him, but I never did," she told the Mirror. She did, however, get to promote the movie in England right before William and Kate's wedding. "I felt like I was part of the wedding, and that I was getting married," she said in a "BUILD" interview.
According to Luddington, her family members found it amusing that her take on Kate wasn't well received. "They took great joy in sending me so many horrible reviews. ... It was humiliating," she recounted on "Conan." At least the role wasn't a career killer. A year after the TV movie aired, she began playing Jo Wilson on "Grey's Anatomy," and that gig has kept her employed for over a decade.
Prince Harry had Perrie Edwards feeling a little mixed up
When her girl group, Little Mix, performed at the Royal Variety Show in 2015, Perrie Edwards was recovering from her recent split from her boyfriend of four years, One Direction member Zayn Malik. So, what better time to shoot her shot with a prince?
The Duke of Sussex was going to be at the event, which was giving Edwards an extra bad case of butterflies in her stomach. "I think I have a crush on Harry," she confessed to Digital Spy before the show. Her bandmates tried to convince her to chat up the royal by pointing out that he seemed to have a preference for blonds, but this just made Edwards worry that she wasn't blond enough for him. "I should have got my roots done a bit blonder," she said.
Edwards survived the show and even managed to remain on her feet while greeting Harry. But sadly, her mother further shook her confidence by going full-on Cinderella's stepmother in regards to her crush. "I'm too common. My mamma said, 'He'd be embarrassed to take you back to the royal family. You're not for him darling,'" Perrie recalled on "The Radio 1 Breakfast Show" (via Female First).
Katy Perry's royal crush attended one of her concerts
American pop princess Katy Perry and British songstress Cheryl Cole discovered their mutual admiration for Prince Harry when they appeared together on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2012. After denying a rumor that the royal had asked her to perform at the Queen's Jubilee, Perry gushed, "He's a hot ginger, isn't he?" When she learned that Cole also had the hots for him, the "Hot n Cold" singer quipped, "Get off my man!"
Sadly, the world missed out on getting to see what Perry's take on a royal wedding dress would be; No pearls in England would remain unclutched if she had gotten hitched to Harry whilst wearing a chandelier crown and cupcake gown. Instead, she married actor Orlando Bloom, who struck up a friendship with the prince when the royal moved to California with Meghan Markle.
On an episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2021, Harry explained that Bloom and Perry lived in the same neighborhood as his family, and he received warnings about paparazzi pests in the area from the "Lord of the Rings" actor. The former royal couple was also spied attending the final show of Perry's Las Vegas residency in 2023. So, if Meghan saw that old ET video of Perry saying that her royal wedding gown didn't fit properly, it seems that all is forgiven.
How Hilary Duff discovered her Prince Harry crush
When she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2016, "Lizzie McGuire" actor Hilary Duff didn't realize just how much she fancied Prince Harry. Ellen DeGeneres had Duff play a game where she was shown two photos of celebrity men. After she chose which guy she would prefer to date, her pick was pitted against another option. She kicked things off by choosing Prince Harry over singer Harry Styles, then proceeded to choose the royal over Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Nick Jonas, and Colin Farrell. At that point, Duff asked DeGeneres, "Did you know that this was going to happen?" The host replied, "No, I didn't know you were in love with Prince Harry." Duff admitted this was news to her, too.
Drake also lost against Harry, but then came a guy who made Duff's choice tough: "The Bachelor" star Ben Higgins. DeGeneres was stunned that he was the celeb who finally gave Duff pause. But down he went. Duff finally chose Jake Gyllenhaal over the prince, but by the end of the game, she had changed her mind and settled on Harry for the win. "Who knew?" said the "A Cinderella Story" star of her crush discovery.
Hoda Kotb wants to cut a rug with Prince Harry
During a 2012 episode of "Today" (via NBC News), Hoda Kotb confessed to having a crush on Prince Harry. The topic came up when she and her former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford were discussing a video of Harry dancing in Jamaica. "Would you say that one of your fantasies is to actually dance with Prince Harry?" Gifford asked. Kotb replied with an enthusiastic, "Yes!" Gifford told her co-host that she wanted to help make this dream come true.
As it turned out, Kotb got to meet her crush a decade later when she scored a 2022 "Today" interview with the prince. While opening up to Kotb, Harry called America home, which had some royalists absolutely seething. Kotb kept the interview purely professional, so there was no dancing involved. However, she did get to discuss Harry's "cheekiness" with him, at least. She said of the prince afterward, "He was delightful."