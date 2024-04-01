Everything We Know About Social Media Star Mads Lewis

This article contains references to mental health issues.

Social media is fickle. One day you're a creator with millions of fans and the next, you're one of the many social media stars who need to realize they're not famous anymore. Indeed, even while your following is growing and engaged, it's a difficult space to work in. The dirty truth about being a TikTok star is that it takes a toll on your well-being, exposes you to constant scrutiny, and comes riddled with drama.

TikToker Madison "Mads" Lewis knows this all too well. Mads first discovered social media in her last year of elementary school and started going viral a year later thanks to Musical.ly, the app that would eventually become TikTok. That, in turn, led to a starring role as Birdie on the Brat TV web series "Chicken Girls," which premiered in 2017. Since then, she's continued putting out content and has no plans to slow down. As she once shared in a since-deleted YouTube video saved by Seventeen, she used to think fame meant attending red-carpet events, but her definition has since changed. "Until literally everybody in the entire world knows who I am, then I'm famous," she mused. "Or maybe to the level of a Kardashian." It sure seems like she's on her way, having amassed 12.4 million TikTok followers as of March 2024. And yet, there are still plenty of folks who don't know Mads Lewis. Here are 10 key facts to get you started.