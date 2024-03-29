Oncologist Tells Us Good Signs About King Charles' Health After His Swollen Hands Raise Eyebrows

King Charles III's swollen hands may have caused a stir among royal enthusiasts, but it might not be as serious as it looks.

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer following his surgery to treat an enlarged prostate. "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," palace officials revealed. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." While the palace remained mum on the specific cancer he was diagnosed with, they did confirm that he was undergoing treatment. A day after the announcement, Charles released his statement thanking everyone for the support, describing the heartwarming messages as "the greatest comfort and encouragement."

Since that fateful day, the king has taken a noticeable step back from the public eye and his royal duties, using the extra time to focus on his recovery. While visiting Northern Ireland on March 21, 2024, Queen Consort Camilla gave an update on her husband's health, telling Hello!, "He's doing very well. He was very disappointed he couldn't come." However, despite the promising update, King Charles' recent public appearance has many royalists worried, with many singling out his swollen hands. Fortunately, we were able to chat with an oncologist to get a better idea about the situation and if it has anything to do with the king's chemotherapy treatments.