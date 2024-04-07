Where Is Thomas Gibson From Criminal Minds Now?

Thomas Gibson's acting career suffered greatly following his sudden departure from "Criminal Minds" as FBI agent Aaron Hotchner. In a shocking turn of events, the actor was fired from his role after getting involved in a heated altercation with one of the show's writer-producers, Virgil Williams, in 2016. ABC and CBS TV Studios confirmed his dismissal to Variety, saying, at the time, "Thomas Gibson has been dismissed from 'Criminal Minds.' Creative details for how the character's exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date." Meanwhile, in his own statement published by Deadline, Gibson admitted there was indeed a dispute over "creative differences on the set" but refused to elaborate further. "I regret that it occurred," he only said of the incident, adding, "We all want to work together as a team to make the best show possible. We always have, and we always will."

In light of his departure, Gibson — said to have a history of being verbally and physically abusive towards other crew and cast members of the show — expressed his gratitude to everyone from the writers and producers of "Criminal Minds," to his co-stars and fans. "I love 'Criminal Minds' and have put my heart and soul into it for the last twelve years," he said. "I had hoped to see it through to the end, but that won't be possible now." Since then, Gibson has acted on a few other projects but has mostly taken a step back from the limelight.