Lindsay Lohan's Worst Hair Transformations Over The Years

With Lindsay Lohan's career comeback came the return of her strong hair game — it's like she made an "Irish wish" to look like she stepped out of a conditioner commercial. But Lilo has put her long locks through the wringer in the past with bad dye jobs and torturous hair extensions that are so not fetch.

Fans of the OG "Mean Girls" had reason to rejoice when Lohan walked the red carpet with fetching red hair at the premiere of the movie's musical remake in 2024. There was nary a flyaway in sight, and her luxurious copper tresses gleamed like cold, shiny, hard plastic. "The inspiration for her beautifully sculpted soft waves revolved around channeling Hollywood glamour with a softer, sultrier touch," hairstylist Danielle Priano told People.

Lohan's hair always looks best when she wears it red, whether it's a warm strawberry blond or a rich auburn shade. The Falling for Christmas" star is also a fan of her festive signature color. "It makes me spunkier," she explained to Deseret News in 2005. It's when she tries to smother her follicles' fiery, feisty natural hue that Lohan risks mangling her mane. Unfortunately, there was a time when she seemed to have a hard time learning from her hairstyle mistakes.