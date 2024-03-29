What's The Real Meaning Of AMERIICAN REQUIEM By Beyonce?
Beyonce's "AMERIICAN REQUIEM" is a stunning track showcasing the singer-songwriter's breathtaking vocals to the fullest, but what does the epic anthem actually mean?
In 2022, Queen Bey shook up the music sphere when she revealed that she would be dropping a three-act project starting with act one, the critically acclaimed "Renaissance" album. Following a successful tour and a massive sweep at the 2023 Grammy Awards, fans were eager for the second act. Fortunately, Bey didn't wait too long to feed the hive, releasing "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" in February and announcing "Cowboy Carter" as act two on March 19. In a statement to her Instagram, the "Pure/Honey" singer revealed that the record was five years in the making and stemmed from an experience where she didn't feel welcomed in the country genre — looking at you, CMA Awards. "But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive," she explained. "It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."
On March 29, the Beyhive was finally treated to the new album, featuring a whopping 27 tracks. While the entirety of "Cowboy Carter" is filled with immersive storytelling and showcases the "Dreamgirls" star's multi-layered artistry, we wanted to take a deeper look at her epic opening track "AMERIICAN REQUIEM."
AMERICAN REQUIEM shines a light on a vulnerable Beyoncé
Beyonce's eighth studio album, "Cowboy Carter," kicks off with her powerful track, "AMERIICAN REQUIEM." Wasting no time tapping into her southern and country roots, Bey opens up the song with her impeccable vocal harmonies as she sings about the power and necessity of change. "Nothin' really ends / For things to stay the same they have to change again / Hello, my old friend / You change your name but not the ways you play pretend," she sings. As the song progresses, the music icon seemingly addresses criticism from the past regarding her song "Daddy Lessons" and the backlash she faced from fans and country figures over her 2016 CMA Awards performance.
"Can we stand for something? / Now is the time to face the wind (Ow) / Coming in peace and love, y'all / Oh, a lot of takin' up space / Salty tears beyond my gaze / Can you stand me?" she croons as the production infuses the classic country sounds of a twangy guitar. While the beloved talent reflects on her bad experiences at the beginning of "AMERIICAN REQUIEM," her heartbreak transforms into defiance and confidence. "Used to say I spoke, 'too country' / and the rejection came, said 'I wasn't country 'nough' / Said I wouldn't saddle up, but if that ain't country, tell me what is? / Plant my bare feet on solid ground for years," she exclaims. While Beyonce is no stranger to delivering iconic album openers, "AMERIICAN REQUIEM" stands out as one of her best.