What's The Real Meaning Of AMERIICAN REQUIEM By Beyonce?

Beyonce's "AMERIICAN REQUIEM" is a stunning track showcasing the singer-songwriter's breathtaking vocals to the fullest, but what does the epic anthem actually mean?

In 2022, Queen Bey shook up the music sphere when she revealed that she would be dropping a three-act project starting with act one, the critically acclaimed "Renaissance" album. Following a successful tour and a massive sweep at the 2023 Grammy Awards, fans were eager for the second act. Fortunately, Bey didn't wait too long to feed the hive, releasing "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" in February and announcing "Cowboy Carter" as act two on March 19. In a statement to her Instagram, the "Pure/Honey" singer revealed that the record was five years in the making and stemmed from an experience where she didn't feel welcomed in the country genre — looking at you, CMA Awards. "But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive," she explained. "It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

On March 29, the Beyhive was finally treated to the new album, featuring a whopping 27 tracks. While the entirety of "Cowboy Carter" is filled with immersive storytelling and showcases the "Dreamgirls" star's multi-layered artistry, we wanted to take a deeper look at her epic opening track "AMERIICAN REQUIEM."