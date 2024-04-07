5 Times Kimberly Guilfoyle Had Even Trump Fans Turning On Her

v Many people on the left side of the political fence aren't big fans of Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée. However, quite a few on the right side aren't either, including some of the most fervent Donald Trump supporters — and, if rumors are to be believed, even members of the Trump family itself.

How Donald Jr.'s siblings feel about Guilfoyle varies depending on how and where you consume your media. Ivanka Trump's relationship with Guilfoyle came under the spotlight after Donald's oldest daughter unceremoniously cut her future sister-in-law out of a photo taken at Tiffany Trump's wedding in 2022. It sparked reports of a rift between the two and speculation that the Trumps aren't Guilfoyle fans. "The vibe is that the family doesn't like Kim," a source told the New York Post. "She is trying too hard to be in the family."

However, another anonymous source insisted that the photo edit was just a flub and definitely not a snub. "Ivanka loves Kimberly and in no way would crop her out," they told the Daily Mail. "The two women are very close, and Kimberly has really become part of the Trump family." Still, the rumors persist, and Guilfoyle remains a controversial character within the GOP, with even Trump fans often turning on her.