One Detail About Prince Andrew's Easter Outing Has Us Curious About His Health
The following article contains mention of sexual assault
Prince Andrew made a surprise public appearance with the royal family on Easter Sunday alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla, People reported. Princess Anne also attended the service with her spouse, while Andrew was joined by his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The disgraced royal, whose hands were suspiciously swollen-looking, had been keeping his head down after being connected to Jeffrey Epstein and sued by Virginia Giuffre for sexual assault. The palace subsequently stated, "With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," per BBC.
Andrew seemed to be in good spirits as the group attended the Easter service at St. George's Chapel, but noticeably kept his hands clasped while socializing outside. Granted, the early spring weather was still a bit chilly, but we couldn't help noticing that his puffy fingers looked oddly similar to King Charles'.
Could Prince Andrew have sausage fingers like King Charles?
Fans have been speculating about King Charles' sausage fingers and even he has poked fun at hands, as seen in his coronation film. While Charles hasn't publicly addressed his condition yet, Dr. Chun Tang told the Daily Mail, "There are numerous reasons a person may suffer with 'sausage' fingers. Often puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention which can be caused by numerous health conditions. Sausage fingers are officially known as dactylitis." The doctor went on to say that it can also be caused by too much salt or allergies.
While Prince Andrew's digits aren't nearly as swollen as his brother's, the bloat was slightly concerning. Perhaps it has to do with his claims that he has a condition that renders him unable to sweat. "I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when I was shot at ... and it was almost impossible for me to sweat," he stated in an interview with The Newsnight, while defending the sexual assault allegations (via The Sun). At the time, Andrew's fingers didn't look nearly as bloated as they did on Easter. Hopefully, Andrew isn't the next royal to befall a tragic health issue.
