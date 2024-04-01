One Detail About Prince Andrew's Easter Outing Has Us Curious About His Health

Fans have been speculating about King Charles' sausage fingers and even he has poked fun at hands, as seen in his coronation film. While Charles hasn't publicly addressed his condition yet, Dr. Chun Tang told the Daily Mail, "There are numerous reasons a person may suffer with 'sausage' fingers. Often puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention which can be caused by numerous health conditions. Sausage fingers are officially known as dactylitis." The doctor went on to say that it can also be caused by too much salt or allergies.

While Prince Andrew's digits aren't nearly as swollen as his brother's, the bloat was slightly concerning. Perhaps it has to do with his claims that he has a condition that renders him unable to sweat. "I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when I was shot at ... and it was almost impossible for me to sweat," he stated in an interview with The Newsnight, while defending the sexual assault allegations (via The Sun). At the time, Andrew's fingers didn't look nearly as bloated as they did on Easter. Hopefully, Andrew isn't the next royal to befall a tragic health issue.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).