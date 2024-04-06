Vanessa Hudgens' Stunning Transformation

Vanessa Hudgens stole our hearts when she starred in "High School Musical" in 2006, dancing and singing along to famous tracks many still know by heart today. The California native may have become a star on Disney Channel, but Hudgens started perfecting her craft over a decade earlier. The "Princess Switch" star knew she wanted to be a star from a young age, starting acting classes before she was old enough to attend kindergarten.

She proved she could break the "Disney Curse" — the one where many actors find themselves far less relevant when they attempt to build careers outside of the Disney bubble. Hudgens has gone on to build an impressive resume filled with multiple Broadway gigs, as well as starring in several television shows and films throughout the years.

Nowadays, Hudgens is starting a new chapter. The actor is expecting her first child with her husband Cole Tucker, whom she met in 2020. Motherhood won't stop her from continuing to chase her dreams, however, as the "Spring Breakers" actor says there is no business like show business. "It's the thing that I plan on doing till the day I die! I love it so much. I will never jump ship," she told Inquirer.net. Now that she's ushering in a new phase in life, we're breaking down her journey from Disney princess to seasoned star.