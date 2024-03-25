The Signs Exes Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler Don't Get Along

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up after so many years together back in 2020, but let's just say, they've continued to give us a ton to talk about in the time since. In fact, there have been a number of possible digs made that have got us questioning whether they dislike one another.

News of Hudgens and Butler's split broke in January 2020. At the time, a source told E! News that the couple's filming schedules were the cause. The same insider also mused that they may even get back together, once things had gone back to normal. However, as we know now, that didn't happen. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic meant "Elvis" was put on pause, and as Butler revealed in an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," he used that time to get into character and all but ignore the outside world. As for Hudgens, in November that year, she met her now-husband, baseball player Cole Tucker.

Given that Hudgens is married and starting a family with Tucker, and Butler seems smitten with Kaia Gerber, it's safe to say the former couple has since moved on. Plus, with the reason for their split being scheduling, rather than some other, bigger issue, one might expect the exes to be pretty cordial. However, there have also been a few signs to suggest otherwise. Spoiler alert: much of the tension has revolved around "Elvis."