A Look Back At Rose Hanbury's Modeling Career Before Royal Fame

The Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Sarah "Rose" Hanbury's name swiftly landed on the tips of tongues everywhere amid the disturbing theories surrounding Kate Middleton's supposed disappearance. And while we finally know what happened to the Princess of Wales (and boy, oh boy, were we wrong), Hanbury's name has inadvertently remained in the headlines.

As you may recall, Hanbury first made headlines back in 2019 when In Touch reported that William, the Prince of Wales, and Hanbury were suspected of carrying on an extramarital affair, per Celebitchy. In true royal fashion, the future king and queen couple remained tight-lipped regarding the circulating rumors and doubled down on the "never complain, never explain" purported royal family motto. Hanbury also followed suit and never uttered a word about the alleged dalliance. However, following the most recent kerfuffle, Hanbury did decide to speak out via her lawyer. "The rumors are completely false," Hanbury's attorney told Business Insider.

It's important to note, however, that prior to being implicated in the royal family drama and subsequently dubbed "Camilla 2.0" (yikes!), Hanbury was a woman with hopes, dreams, and aspirations all her own. In fact, Hanbury led a relatively successful life, achieving fame and even some notoriety as a model.