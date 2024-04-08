How Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Ex Bodyguard Rocked Their Reputation

Although Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once one of Hollywood's most celebrated couples, the luster of their union has long worn off, and the salacious secrets shared by their former bodyguards certainly haven't helped matters. In case you're not caught up on your Brangelina news, you should know that their downfall started around the middle of the 2010s. After just two years of marriage, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. And while Jolie initially cited "irreconcilable differences," according to ABC News, accusations of abuse, substance use, and infidelity on Pitt's end have since entered the public's collective knowledge. Pitt and Jolie's kids have also reportedly suffered emotionally at the hands of their parents' divorce.

Unfortunately, Pitt and Jolie's messy divorce and subsequent custody battle isn't the only thing that has tarnished their reputation over the years. In October 2016, the couple's short-lived bodyguard, Mark Billingham, spoke with The Sun and exposed unflattering secrets about the pair. For starters, Billingham claimed that Pitt was too good-looking to survive in his show, "SAS: Who Dares Win," which sought to put contestants through physically demanding challenges. "Brad wouldn't last long because he wouldn't have any cream to put on his face," said Billingham. "It would be too sweaty and uncomfortable for him. He's too pretty!" Interestingly, Billingham was more complimentary of Jolie. "But Angie could do it," he continued. "She'd probably be the only one with balls at the end. She would stick it out."

However, Billingham wasn't the power couple's first or last bodyguard to speak negatively about them.