A Look At Valerie Bertinelli's Weight Loss Transformation Over The Years

Valerie Bertinelli has struggled with her weight for as long as she can remember. Shooting to fame as a teenager alongside the naturally lean Mackenzie Phillips on "One Day at a Time" didn't help. "She's always been thin, and I called my hips 'childbearing hips,'" she told Oprah Winfrey in 2008. "I felt like a fat thing next to her." That wasn't the first time she felt pressure to lose weight. The Food Network star's body image issues go as far back as her childhood.

"I remember my fifth grade teacher patted me on the belly and said, 'You might want to keep an eye on that,'" she told People in 2020. "That was the first time I became really aware of my body." But Bertinelli's issues went beyond societal pressure. She actually suffers from disordered eating that stems from depression. Whenever Bertinelli hits a rough patch, she turns to food in an attempt to mask her feelings. "By eating something away, all it does is make me feel worse about myself," she said on the "Today" show in January 2022.

As a consequence, Bertinelli has lost and gained weight in the public eye. She has been repeatedly praised for the former and criticized for the second, a process that helped keep her in the vicious cycle that often culminated in unhealthy practices. Over the years, the former Jenny Craig spokesperson has changed her views on weight loss as she tried to become more accepting of herself.