Strange Things About Melania Trump's Life In The White House

Melania Trump was an enigmatic first lady. She didn't conform to expected behavior and maintained a strong independence throughout Donald Trump's term in office. She often appeared less than thrilled to live in the Executive Mansion and never seemed to have entirely made herself at home.

However, Melania Trump's comments about living in the White House might not be what you expected. "I like Washington, D.C. I know it operates completely different than any other city, but I really like it there, and I enjoyed living in the White House," she told "Fox & Friends First" in May 2022. "I enjoyed taking care of the White House. It was my home for a while." Still, Melania seems like a reluctant political wife. She was by Donald's side in November 2022 when he announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, but she's been noticeably absent ever since. When Melania was asked if she would hit the campaign trail with Donald, her reply was suitably vague. "Stay tuned," she told reporters on March 19, 2024 (via X platform, formerly Twitter).

Melania or not, Donald's presidential hopes are looking strong, meaning a possible return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is on the cards. How his wife truly feels about the prospect is anybody's guess. Since she left, several strange things about Melania's life in the White House have come to light, calling into question her work ethic and dedication to the role of FLOTUS.