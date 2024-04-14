Meet Sophie Turner's New Boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson

After a ton of drama surrounding the initial announcement of their divorce, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seem to be on decent terms — and the former has already started moving on. The new bae in question? That would be Peregrine Pearson — and while he might not be a Jonas Brother, he's certainly no stranger to glitz and glam.

News of Turner's romance with Pearson first broke in October 2023. At the time, The Sun published a picture of the two kissing pretty passionately outside a Paris railway station, so it's fairly safe to say they weren't exactly trying to slip under the radar. Two months later, they were spotted smooching once again. This time, they were in London, and Page Six published a video of the pair cozying up on a sidewalk.

That said, other than their public smooch sessions, for a long time, neither Turner, nor Pearson commented on the relationship. In fact, the only allusion Turner has made to them being a couple came from an Instagram post where both she and Pearson were rocking ski helmets. Keeping things quiet wasn't the worst move. After all, Turner has hinted at enjoying her newly single life. Exhibit A: captioning her New Year Instagram post, "2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent." It's just as well, then, that Pearson isn't a completely mysterious figure, and we don't have to rely solely on what the "Game of Thrones" star gives us.