Meet Sophie Turner's New Boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson
After a ton of drama surrounding the initial announcement of their divorce, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seem to be on decent terms — and the former has already started moving on. The new bae in question? That would be Peregrine Pearson — and while he might not be a Jonas Brother, he's certainly no stranger to glitz and glam.
News of Turner's romance with Pearson first broke in October 2023. At the time, The Sun published a picture of the two kissing pretty passionately outside a Paris railway station, so it's fairly safe to say they weren't exactly trying to slip under the radar. Two months later, they were spotted smooching once again. This time, they were in London, and Page Six published a video of the pair cozying up on a sidewalk.
That said, other than their public smooch sessions, for a long time, neither Turner, nor Pearson commented on the relationship. In fact, the only allusion Turner has made to them being a couple came from an Instagram post where both she and Pearson were rocking ski helmets. Keeping things quiet wasn't the worst move. After all, Turner has hinted at enjoying her newly single life. Exhibit A: captioning her New Year Instagram post, "2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent." It's just as well, then, that Pearson isn't a completely mysterious figure, and we don't have to rely solely on what the "Game of Thrones" star gives us.
He's an aristocrat
Sophie Turner may be keeping the extent of her relationship with Peregrine Pearson a mystery, but when it comes to the man, himself, he's not exactly shying away from interviews. On the contrary, he's previously opened up to select outlets about his position as the heir to the Cowdray estate. Yup — he's an aristocrat.
Speaking to Gentleman's Journal a few years ago, Pearson opened up about turning his family's centuries-old home into a business open to the public. Pointing out that estates like Cowdray were historically run as luxurious private retreats, and that that was no longer feasible, he shared that he and his parents had opted to roll with the times by building vacation accommodation, spas and a golf course on the massive property. The end goal of that, he explained, was to create something special for his own future family. "The dream is to pass it on to my son or daughter in better nick than it's in now," he said.
Pearson isn't only involved in developing his family's estate, though. In fact, it seems real estate development, in general, is his passion. As noted on his LinkedIn profile, he's the director of Weetman Developments. According to the company's website, Weetman specializes in property development and investment — and it seems that takes up the bulk of Pearson's professional attention, now.
He's close to the royal family
The Cowdray estate isn't all Peregrine Pearson stands to inherit: he's also set to be the next Viscount Cowdray — a title which falls under three ranks under a duke. It's not all that surprising, then, that prior to his relationship with Sophie Turner, he dated a princess. More specifically, he was linked Maria Olympia of Greece and Denmark, who is thought to be one of the most beautiful royals on earth.
News of the relationship broke back in August 2020. At the time, an insider told Daily Mail, "Things are getting very serious ... He's already met the family and they love him." For the next three years, they would go on to attend a number of high-profile events together, like the wedding of her uncle, Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark, and the 40th birthday party for Diet Coke.
Unfortunately, the relationship wasn't to last, and in September 2023, Daily Mail confirmed that they had split. According to a source, the couple simply wanted to go in different directions — though that's not to say their inner circle wasn't disappointed. "Their friends and family were hoping their union would lead to marriage, but it wasn't meant to be," they said. Less than a month later, Pearson was linked to Sophie Turner for the first time.
His relationship with Sophie looks like it's heating up
Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson may have kept mum, early on in their relationship (as "mum" as public make outs can be, anyway), but it certainly seems as though they're getting more comfortable with being an official item. Case in point: they attended an event together.
The event in question was Stanley Zhu's Chinese New Year celebration in February, and no, the pair weren't just spotted at the same party. They actually posed together for pictures — no ski helmets in sight. A few weeks later, they went out as a couple again, for the Paris Fashion Week Louis Vuitton after party. And, as E! News reported, they were spotted in and around Paris throughout the week, looking smitten as can be (and, notably, not landing on the Paris Fashion Week worst dressed list). Given their courtship started in Paris, it only makes sense that it was a pretty sentimental spot for the lovebirds.
Another sign that these two are getting closer? After their first kissing pics went viral, a friend of Pearson's told The Sun, "He doesn't want to comment on anything." More recently, friends of Turner told Us Weekly that things had gotten a lot more serious than either of them had expected. "Things are going really well, and Sophie couldn't be happier," the insider said. We're wishing the glamorous pair the best!