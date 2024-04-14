Who Is Jamie Foxx's Girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp?

Jamie Foxx famously keeps his relationships on the low. This became evident through his relationship with Katie Holmes: They started dating in 2013, but the couple did not make a public appearance together until 2018 when they attended the Pre-Grammy Awards Gala. Not much is known about Foxx's dating life since he broke up with Holmes in 2019. The "Miami Vice" actor was romantically linked to singer Sela Vave the following year in 2020, but no other details about his romantic life emerged until he started dating Alyce Huckstepp.

The pair was spotted together in May 2022 when Foxx was photographed cozying up to Huckstepp on a yacht in Cannes. Over a year later, in August 2023, Foxx was spotted with Huckstepp once again as he hung out in Malibu with friends. Shortly afterwards, their relationship status was confirmed.

Foxx and Huckstepp were photographed vacationing in Mexico together in September 2023. They were seen holding hands while getting into a car, and then later hanging out on a beach, per Page Six. It was also revealed that Huckstepp had accompanied Foxx to a commercial shoot for BetMGM in Las Vegas in July. "They seemed cozy," an insider told People in September. Huckstepp is a former fitness model who prefers to keep a low profile, and as such, few other facts about her life have been reported.