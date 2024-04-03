Nicole Richie & Joel Madden's Kids Are Their Clones In Rare Family Snap

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, an actor and musician respectively, have spent most of their adult lives under Hollywood's bright, unforgiving glare. However, that's not necessarily the path they want for their own children. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nicole revealed that she prioritizes her kids' individuality and doesn't say they're like her and Joel. "I see them developing into themselves, and I'm really careful about ... My mom used to always say, whenever I would do something, 'You're just like me" or "You're just like your dad," and I've been really conscious of not saying that around my kids," she said.

According to Hollywood Life, Nicole and Joel want their kids to experience as much normalcy as possible. "Nicole and Joel are very private when it comes to their kids," revealed an insider. "They have tried their best to raise them to be really normal and not in the Hollywood spotlight which is why you don't see them photographed much at all." With that said, they reportedly wouldn't be completely against Sparrow and Harlow entering show business once they're old enough to handle things. "She'll allow that maybe once they're older and can make their own decisions, but you won't ever see them doing any of that now while living under her rules," they added.

Yeah, Nicole has come a long way from her days on "The Simple Life."