Nicole Richie & Joel Madden's Kids Are Their Clones In Rare Family Snap
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden have treated their two kids, Harlow and Sparrow Madden, to a rare public outing. The spouses, who've been married since 2010, brought their teenagers to the L.A. premiere of Nicole's movie, "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," per Page Six. Nicole's adoptive parents, Lionel Richie and his ex-wife, Brenda Harvey-Richie, and Lionel's new current girlfriend, Lisa Parigi rounded out the crew. Aside from the family's matching black ensembles, this outing was extra special because fans have now realized that Nicole and Joel's kids are basically their clones. Harlow, for example, is the twin of Nicole during her younger days. Sparrow, meanwhile, is the spitting image of Joel down to the shape of his face, although he probably inherited his curls from his mom.
Nicole and Joel have always worked hard to shield their kids from the spotlight. In 2017, Nicole spoke with Refinery 29 and revealed the reason why they'd decided to keep Harlow and Sparrow close to the nest. "Well, for Joel and me it's very important.." Nicole shared in response to how she'd kept their kids grounded while living in Hollywood. "It's extremely important to us for our kids to be kids, to have a full-blown childhood." She continued, "Not that there's anything wrong with taking your kids here and there, and sometimes we do and that's really fun, but family and togetherness and just developing a strong closeness and trust with our kids right now, especially at this age, is the most important thing to us."
Nicole and Joel probably won't push their kids into show business
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, an actor and musician respectively, have spent most of their adult lives under Hollywood's bright, unforgiving glare. However, that's not necessarily the path they want for their own children. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nicole revealed that she prioritizes her kids' individuality and doesn't say they're like her and Joel. "I see them developing into themselves, and I'm really careful about ... My mom used to always say, whenever I would do something, 'You're just like me" or "You're just like your dad," and I've been really conscious of not saying that around my kids," she said.
According to Hollywood Life, Nicole and Joel want their kids to experience as much normalcy as possible. "Nicole and Joel are very private when it comes to their kids," revealed an insider. "They have tried their best to raise them to be really normal and not in the Hollywood spotlight which is why you don't see them photographed much at all." With that said, they reportedly wouldn't be completely against Sparrow and Harlow entering show business once they're old enough to handle things. "She'll allow that maybe once they're older and can make their own decisions, but you won't ever see them doing any of that now while living under her rules," they added.
Yeah, Nicole has come a long way from her days on "The Simple Life."