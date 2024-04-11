Elon Musk Spilled The Bizarre Name Of His Youngest Child With Grimes

Third time's the charm? In September 2023, journalist and author Walter Isaacson released his authorized biography "Elon Musk" and revealed that tech titan and billionaire Elon Musk and musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, had welcomed a third child named Techno Mechanicus and had taken to calling him "Tau" for short. In true fashion, Musk subsequently confirmed the baby news and name on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

As you may recall, Grimes and Musk welcomed their first child, named X Æ A-Xii, or "X" for short, in May 2020. "Mom & baby all good," Musk announced in a tweet following the birth. But for babies number two and three, it appears they wanted to keep the news top secret. Alas, Grimes had no choice but to let the cat out of the bag regarding the second baby during a 2022 in-home interview with Vanity Fair. The story goes that the journalist heard a baby crying somewhere in the expansive Austin, Texas home. At first, Grimes gave the cliché "I'm not at liberty to speak on these things" line. But after some gentle coaxing, she gave up the charade and revealed some completely unexpected news. "She's a little colicky too," Grimes confessed. "I don't know. I don't know what I was thinking," she lamented about her decision to bring a journalist into her private home with a secret wailing baby. Grimes later revealed that the baby girl's full name was Exa Dark Sideræl Musk — no doubt a name just as bizarre as her siblings.