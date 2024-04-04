The Truth About Caitlin Clark's Coach, Lisa Bluder

College coaching veteran Lisa Bluder has made a name for herself, and it's no secret among NCAA women's basketball fans. But how well do most casual viewers know her?

On April 1, 2024, the University of Iowa's women's basketball team achieved a groundbreaking win when they beat Louisana State University, 94-87. The incredible feat was reached after star player Caitlin Clark scored a whopping 41 points during the game. Due to their exciting victory, the Iowa-based team scored a Final Four placement at the NCAA tournament alongside North Carolina State, South Carolina University, and the University of Connecticut.

While Clark has become so popular that she earns big paychecks for her commercial appearances, her teammates' contributions haven't gone unnoticed, and many have also praised Bluder for leading the talented team to a second straight Final Four, a success that joins her long list of career achievements. When discussing the team's win to HawkeyeNation.com, the experienced head coach said, "I mean, it just feels great... It just feels darn good to be in a Final Four again because it's such a hard accomplishment." In light of her team's postseason success, let's take a deeper look at Bluder's life on and off the court.