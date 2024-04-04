The Truth About Donald Trump's Relationship With Don Hankey

Donald Trump has a previous connection to Don Hankey, the billionaire who backed the $175 million bond tied to his New York civil fraud case.

In case you missed it, Trump's lawyers announced in court that the one-term president was unable to pay the $454 million judgment imposed by Judge Arthur Engoron in February 2024. However, Trump received a major break when a team of appellate division judges reduced his bond to $175 million on March 25. "We are extremely pleased with the ruling issued by the Appellate Division. This monumental holding reigns in Judge Engoron's verdict, which is an affront to all Americans," Trump's head attorney, Alina Habba, said in a statement obtained by NBC News. This bond offers Trump a financial lifeline, enabling him to retain his personal assets as he fights to appeal against Judge Engoron's ruling.

On April 1, Trump posted the $175 million bond — this will ensure that the court is paid its judgment should Trump's appeal efforts fall short. The man responsible for Trump's temporary legal victory is Don Hankey, the chairman of Knight Specialty Insurance, which according to its website, "is a provider of capital support and underwriting capability for niche property and casualty insurance programs." Speaking on Trump's bond, Hankey said, "This is what we do at Knight Insurance, and we're happy to do this for anyone who needs a bond." And though Hankey revealed that he doesn't know Trump personally, they actually share an important connection.