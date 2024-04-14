The Stunning Travis Kelce Cheating Rumors That We Can't Ignore

With how whipped Travis Kelce appears to be for Taylor Swift, it's almost unconscionable to think that he would ever be capable of being unfaithful. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been open about being besotted with Swift from the get-go, making the first move on the singer with friendship bracelets and all. But alas, Kelce had not evaded cheating rumors, especially when he partied in Las Vegas with his teammates.

Swift has yet to release tracks about her romance with Kelce, but the NFL star beat her to it not by writing songs, but by waxing poetic about her. Kelce makes gushing about his girlfriend his business, that fans couldn't help but collectively swoon whenever he talks about her — which he does. A lot. "She's on a whole other stratosphere. She's the best at what she does for a reason," Kelce said of Swift being at the top of her game in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'd be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up." Amid all the prying eyes, Kelce remains unfazed, convinced that their romance is as real as it gets. "I do, you know, have a guarded approach to it," he told NFL on Westwood One Sports. "But at the same time, I know what me and Taylor have is special."

Despite Kelce's relentless campaign to tell the world how smitten he is, that didn't shield him from cheating allegations. When he found himself at a nightclub in Las Vegas, the speculations followed.