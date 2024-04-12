Inside Blue Bloods Star Vanessa Ray's Marriage

Before adopting their son, Vanessa Ray and Landon Beard considered baby names. The name they settled on came from a difficult time in their relationship. "My husband was like, 'Hey, remember when we were on that hike and we were broken up and you had mentioned the name Isaac and how isn't that the most beautiful thing,'" the "Pretty Little Liars" actor recalled to People in March. Even though Ray was unclear about the timeline when the couple temporarily split, similar to some of her "Blue Bloods" castmates, she had a few dark secrets.

Ray spoke candidly about a tumultuous time in her life when she appeared on the "Women On Top" podcast in January 2021. The former soap opera actor revealed that she struggled with drugs and alcohol, and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder while married to Beard. Part of her treatment for these issues involved spending time in a mental health facility. "Then, when I came back to the real world — you know, Landon and I ... had to have a ton of therapy as well within that," Ray said on the podcast. The changes led to the couple recalibrating the dynamics of their relationship. "And so all of a sudden I was like no, no, no, I don't need your help ... [I]t was difficult on our marriage," she said, while adding that they addressed their codependence. "Ultimately, we've come out on the other side," Ray said.

It appears the couple's love was only strengthened by the adversity.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.