What's The Real Meaning Of Snooze By SZA? Here's What We Think

SZA's "Snooze" appears to be about a woman willing to risk it all for her other half. And by all, we mean everything. The song's opening lines read, "I'll touch that fire for you/I'll do that three, four times, again, I'll testify for you," which is enough for her to set the stage as the ultimate ride-or-die. However, the song soon escalates dramatically as she details the bonkers lengths she's willing to go to for the person she loves. "I told that lie, I'd kill that b***h/I do what all of them around you scared to do, I'm not/Long as you juggin' out here for me, I got it." If you're keeping track, so far, that's touching fire, lying, and murder. However, as SZA sings later, she's also willing to mob, scheme, loot, and hide bodies.

Unfortunately, it appears that SZA is willing to put herself in harm's way because of an insecure attachment to her partner. After spending the chorus crooning about how happy she is when they're together, she turns a corner during the bridge. "How you frontin' on me and I'm the main one tryin/ How you blame it on me and you the main one lyin'?/How you threatenin' to leave and I'm the main one cryin'?/Just tryna be your everything." It's also possible that SZA's partner is entertaining multiple love interests and/or unwilling to give her the security that she seeks.

Let's hope that "Snooze" isn't about SZA's real love life.