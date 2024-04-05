Angelina Jolie's New Claim About Her Marriage To Brad Pitt Is Deeply Troubling

The following article includes allegations of physical abuse.

Nearly eight years since the beginning of their contentious divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's messy winery battle rages on and, in new court documents, the outspoken activist has made an incredibly disturbing claim about her former husband. Jolie alleges that she suffered physical abuse on multiple occasions throughout her relationship with Pitt. As many will already be aware, the "Fight Club" star previously accused Jolie of cutting him out of the deal that saw her selling her 50% stake in their previously shared French winery, Chateau Miraval.

However, Jolie is now alleging that the only reason she didn't sell to him is because Pitt demanded she sign an NDA, which would have prevented her from speaking out about the alleged abuse. Per the court documents published by CNN, Jolie plans to detail her experiences shortly. They state, "At trial, Jolie will prove through testimony, emails, photographs, and other evidence why Pitt was so concerned about his own misconduct that he blew up his own deal to purchase Jolie's interest in Miraval because she refused to agree to his new, expansive NDA."

At the time of writing, neither Jolie nor her lawyers have provided any further information regarding the shocking allegations. However, the filing notes that the Oscar winner faced physical abuse ahead of the infamous 2016 flight that prompted their split. No two ways about it: This case is going to be massive.