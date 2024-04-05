Angelina Jolie's New Claim About Her Marriage To Brad Pitt Is Deeply Troubling
The following article includes allegations of physical abuse.
Nearly eight years since the beginning of their contentious divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's messy winery battle rages on and, in new court documents, the outspoken activist has made an incredibly disturbing claim about her former husband. Jolie alleges that she suffered physical abuse on multiple occasions throughout her relationship with Pitt. As many will already be aware, the "Fight Club" star previously accused Jolie of cutting him out of the deal that saw her selling her 50% stake in their previously shared French winery, Chateau Miraval.
However, Jolie is now alleging that the only reason she didn't sell to him is because Pitt demanded she sign an NDA, which would have prevented her from speaking out about the alleged abuse. Per the court documents published by CNN, Jolie plans to detail her experiences shortly. They state, "At trial, Jolie will prove through testimony, emails, photographs, and other evidence why Pitt was so concerned about his own misconduct that he blew up his own deal to purchase Jolie's interest in Miraval because she refused to agree to his new, expansive NDA."
At the time of writing, neither Jolie nor her lawyers have provided any further information regarding the shocking allegations. However, the filing notes that the Oscar winner faced physical abuse ahead of the infamous 2016 flight that prompted their split. No two ways about it: This case is going to be massive.
A source close to Brad Pitt denied the explosive claims
In light of the incendiary allegations, Brad Pitt's team is likely gearing up for a huge legal battle. Even so, as of this writing, they've yet to comment publicly. In the meantime, an unnamed friend of the actor discussed the situation with People. Their take was that Angelina Jolie's team was trying to divert attention from the issue at hand. "This is a pattern of behavior — whenever there is a decision that goes against the other side they consistently choose to introduce misleading, inaccurate and/or irrelevant information as a distraction," the insider argued. They also pointed out that Pitt was awarded joint custody of the couple's children during a previous, and similarly tough, legal battle suggesting that no evidence of wrongdoing was found.
Of course, this isn't the first time that Pitt has been accused of misconduct by a family member. In 2023, the Daily Mail published screenshots of an Instagram Story seemingly posted by Pax Jolie-Pitt, which hinted at the sad downfall of their relationship. In the story, originally posted on Father's Day 2020, Pax wrote: "You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence." He also warned, "The truth will come out some day." It's not clear if the "truth" Pax referred to has anything to do with Jolie's latest claims. However, this is clearly an incredibly sensitive issue for those involved. We're keeping the former couple's children in our thoughts.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.