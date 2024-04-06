Amanda Bynes' Top 5 Most Bizarre Hair Transformations

Amanda Bynes has gone through a lot of ups and downs in her life, and so has her hair. She began her acting career before she turned 10 years old as she starred in commercials on television. The actor became more of a recognizable celebrity with her successful career as a child star after landing a gig on the Nickelodeon television show "All That" in 1996 before eventually getting her own series, "The Amanda Bynes Show." Throughout her early career, Bynes rocked her dark brown natural locks that didn't seem to change much. The only thing the actor did with her hair at the beginning of her career was cut it and grow it out, but other than that, her brown hair seemed to stay the same.

Bynes' first major hair transformation came in the early and mid-2000s when she went from brown to blond. The "Easy A" star's change in appearance wasn't strange, however, as the blond hair dye looked natural and went well with her appearance, but even this hairstyle didn't last long. In 2008, Bynes went back to her natural roots, returning to a dark brown color that was close to how her hair originally looked. It seemed like Bynes wasn't big on exploring things with her hair aside from typical styles and colors, but that changed over the years as she has been willing to explore some bizarre hair transformations.