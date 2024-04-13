The Reported Reasons Barry Keoghan And Alyson Kierans Split
After making their red carpet debut as a couple in October 2021, Barry Keoghan and Alyson Kierans welcomed their son Brando into the world a year later in August 2022. A month into parenthood, Keoghan uploaded an adorable black and white photo with the infant to his Instagram page relishing his role as a father.
In an interview with GQ, the couple recalled meeting in a pub and Kierans had no clue about Keoghan's star-studded resume. "She didn't care," the actor told the outlet. Kierans also explained how her boyfriend could only take one day off from filming "Saltburn" for their baby's planned C-section. "Barry's lucky that I'm a Scottish, independent woman," she told the publication.
Even though Keoghan gushed over being a father, cracks started to show in the relationship by the following summer. A report was published in July 2023 claiming the couple had called it quits. "They've grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head," a source told The Sun at the time. Reportedly, Keoghan was enjoying the success of his critically acclaimed work on "The Banshees of Inisherin" a little too much. "His partying caused arguments," the insider added. It took months for the breakup to be confirmed.
The former couple seemingly remain on good terms
Months after Barry Keoghan and Alyson Kierans' breakup was reported, more info about the "Love/Hate" actor's reckless ways surfaced. According to The Sun on January 13, 2024, Keoghan was kicked out of a Malmaison hotel bar in Scotland in May 2023 — which would have been only a couple of months before he split from Kierans. "Staff asked him to leave after he started misbehaving in front of other guests at the bar," a source recalled to The Sun. "He seemed in good spirits though and was trying to convince the bartenders that he had been in 'The Batman' movie which he plays a brief role in and is uncredited for," the insider said.
Just days before that news circulated, Keoghan seemingly hinted at his breakup with Kierans. During an interview with GQ published on January 9, 2024, he was asked about the mother of his child. "She's done a great job and she's an incredible mother," he said, with the outlet noting the actor did not expand on his relationship with Kierans.
A day after that interview was published, Alyson Kierans' mother spoke about the former couple. "They're on talking terms and need to be for wee Brando," she told the Daily Mail on January 10. "Barry had the decency to give Alyson the heads up about his new girlfriend," Kierans' mother added. Around the same time the breakup confirmation reports surfaced, Keoghan was making headlines for a new burgeoning romance.
Barry Keoghan romantically linked to Sabrina Carpenter
Fans were buzzing when Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted out for dinner in Los Angeles in December 2023. At the time, there was no confirmation about the status of their relationship, but plenty of speculation surrounded the "American Animals" actor and Carpenter. There was a specific reason why Keoghan was hesitant to take the relationship public, and it involved his ex-girlfriend, Alyson Kierans.
"Barry thought it was best that Alyson was the first to know about him and Sabrina so she wouldn't be hurt if she found out on social media," a source told The Sun on January 6, 2024. As mentioned, Kierans' mother confirmed that Keoghan had given a courtesy call to his ex about his new girlfriend. "Alyson and Barry still communicate for the sake of Brando and he has been open about his new relationship," the insider added.
On February 4, Keoghan and the "Girl Meets World" alum attended a Grammys after-party held by W Magazine. The pair were photographed together as Keoghan covered the bottom half of his face with his hand, and Carpenter obscured her face with a glass. W Magazine uploaded the snap to an Instagram carousel of pics from the night, and fan excitement went into overdrive. "Barry and Sabrina supremacy!!!!" one user commented, while some were surprised to find out that Keoghan and Kierans had split. "I thought Barry had gf and kid?" one fan wrote.