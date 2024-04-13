The Reported Reasons Barry Keoghan And Alyson Kierans Split

After making their red carpet debut as a couple in October 2021, Barry Keoghan and Alyson Kierans welcomed their son Brando into the world a year later in August 2022. A month into parenthood, Keoghan uploaded an adorable black and white photo with the infant to his Instagram page relishing his role as a father.

In an interview with GQ, the couple recalled meeting in a pub and Kierans had no clue about Keoghan's star-studded resume. "She didn't care," the actor told the outlet. Kierans also explained how her boyfriend could only take one day off from filming "Saltburn" for their baby's planned C-section. "Barry's lucky that I'm a Scottish, independent woman," she told the publication.

Even though Keoghan gushed over being a father, cracks started to show in the relationship by the following summer. A report was published in July 2023 claiming the couple had called it quits. "They've grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head," a source told The Sun at the time. Reportedly, Keoghan was enjoying the success of his critically acclaimed work on "The Banshees of Inisherin" a little too much. "His partying caused arguments," the insider added. It took months for the breakup to be confirmed.