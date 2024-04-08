Lainey Wilson's Tribute To Toby Keith Brings The Late Artist's Son To Tears

The late Toby Keith may not have been able to attend the 2024 CMT Awards, but his fellow artists pulled all the stops to make his presence felt throughout the entire event and celebrate his legacy. A handful of country stars took the stage to give tribute to the late singer, including Lainey Wilson, who sang a rendition of Keith's hit song "How Do You Like Me Now?!," bringing his son Stelen Keith Covel, who was in the audience, to tears.

The country music industry was deeply shaken in February 2024 when Keith died of stomach cancer after years of dealing with the illness. An announcement posted on his website noted that he "fought his fight with grace and courage" and died in the presence of his loved ones. Before his passing, he had been a fixture at the CMT Awards, racking up 30 nominations over the years and taking home seven trophies. He also graced the stage 13 times, even co-hosting the show twice.

Before the awards ceremony, host Kelsea Ballerini told Taste of Country that the tribute for Keith would be one for the books. "Toby was such a staple in so many ways in country music," she shared. "Having this time and this space to honor him, I think it will be emotional, but also celebratory." And it emotional it was! His kids, Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith, and Stelen, were spotted singing along to the tribute performances. Stelen, in particular, was visibly moved, judging from his reaction.