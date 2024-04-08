Lainey Wilson's Tribute To Toby Keith Brings The Late Artist's Son To Tears
The late Toby Keith may not have been able to attend the 2024 CMT Awards, but his fellow artists pulled all the stops to make his presence felt throughout the entire event and celebrate his legacy. A handful of country stars took the stage to give tribute to the late singer, including Lainey Wilson, who sang a rendition of Keith's hit song "How Do You Like Me Now?!," bringing his son Stelen Keith Covel, who was in the audience, to tears.
The country music industry was deeply shaken in February 2024 when Keith died of stomach cancer after years of dealing with the illness. An announcement posted on his website noted that he "fought his fight with grace and courage" and died in the presence of his loved ones. Before his passing, he had been a fixture at the CMT Awards, racking up 30 nominations over the years and taking home seven trophies. He also graced the stage 13 times, even co-hosting the show twice.
Before the awards ceremony, host Kelsea Ballerini told Taste of Country that the tribute for Keith would be one for the books. "Toby was such a staple in so many ways in country music," she shared. "Having this time and this space to honor him, I think it will be emotional, but also celebratory." And it emotional it was! His kids, Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith, and Stelen, were spotted singing along to the tribute performances. Stelen, in particular, was visibly moved, judging from his reaction.
Toby Keith's kids appeared to be overwhelmed by the tribute performances
.@laineywilson just honored @TobyKeith with a #CMTAwards tribute performance of "How Do You Like Me Now?!" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p683I6h9yA— CMT (@CMT) April 8, 2024
Toby Keith's band, along with artists Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, Lukas Nelson, and Sammy Hagar, put on a touching tribute performance of some of the singer's biggest hits, including "Should've Been a Cowboy," "I Love This Bar" and "How Do You Like Me Now?!" leaving hardly a dry eye in the house, including Keith's children, Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith, and Stelen Keith Covel. They were also seen participating in the toast led by former MLB player Roger Clemens, who asked everyone in the room to hold their red cups up for the late artist. "Let Toby hear ya! Repeat after me, whiskey for my men and beer for my horses!" he exclaimed, borrowing a lyric from Keith's song "Beer for My Horses."
In a red-carpet interview ahead of the show, Stelen expressed gratitude for the outpouring of respect and admiration shown by his father's peers. "I think he'd be really excited. He's made some amazing music throughout his career, and it's amazing we get to see that come to fruition and see his due given," he told CMT (via People). Krystal echoed the same sentiment, saying that she's glad that everyone is appreciating Keith's profound impact on the world. "He was a genius in music, and people are starting to see that now," she added. "I think people thought he was just an artist, but they're learning he was so much more than that.