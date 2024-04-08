Body Language Expert Tells Us Why Jelly Roll & Bunnie Were Out Of Sync At 2024 CMT Awards

Jelly Roll is basking in the glow of his CMT Music Awards victory on Sunday, but a body language expert exclusively revealed to Nicki Swift why they believe the singer and his wife weren't on the same wavelength ahead of the ceremony.

Continuing his hot streak, the country music sensation took home three major awards, including the trophy for Video of the Year for his hit song "Need a Favor" and wins for Male Video and CMT Performance of the Year. It was a cherry on top for Roll, who has already solidified his status as one of country music's biggest acts. "Thank you to CMT, man. I couldn't believe it, y'all gave me a chance last year," Roll said during one of his acceptance speeches. "I came back this year on fire, baby! I'm having one of the greatest nights of my life!"

There to cheer for Roll on his big night was his wife and No. 1 fan, Bunnie XO, to whom Roll gave a massive shout-out after being presented Video of the Year by Billy Bob Thornton. "My beautiful wife, Ms. Bunnie DeFord, I am blessed to have you as a partner," he said. "You find beauty in broken things and I love you." Earlier, he and Bunnie set the tone for this year's awards show with major PDA on the red carpet, greeting the crowd hand-in-hand and sealing it with a passionate kiss. While it was a beautiful moment for the couple, body language expert and communications executive Amy Prenner couldn't help but notice something was a bit off.