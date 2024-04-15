Did Tom Cruise Ditch Scientology? Here's Why We Think He Didn't

When it comes to stars involved with Scientology, no one comes to mind quite like Tom Cruise. For that reason, when reports emerged that he may have left the controversial religion, it certainly came as a surprise. However, we doubt an exit ever happened.

Murmurings of Cruise's departure from the Church of Scientology began back in July 2021, when The Sun revealed that he hadn't been seen at Britain's Scientology headquarters in East Grinstead — despite his involvement in developing the property, and the fact that he was living in the U.K. At the time, him not visiting the manor was attributed in part to him being stressed over the making of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One." However, a source also told The Sun that some felt he may have had a change in his religious beliefs.

Two years on from The Sun's piece, questions were once again raised as to whether the actor had cut ties with Scientology. This time, sources told the Daily Mail that he still hadn't been seen at the organization's headquarters. Considering the fact that Cruise is generally seen as the face of Scientology, that was a shock. However, a few months later, he debunked the very idea that he had left. Enter Cruise arriving at HQ in a helicopter, press in tow.