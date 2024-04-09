The Shady Side Of 50 Cent

Rappers are notorious for starting beef — whether they're taking jabs at others in their music or taking to social media to air out dirty laundry. 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has built a career on being outspoken, and who he disses seems to depend on the day.

Though 50 Cent is notorious for hating on his enemies, his lengthy career as a successful rapper seems to outweigh the pile-up of shots he has fired throughout his time in the music industry. The rapper has become so controversial that even political leaders in Canada tried to block him from entering their borders to tour in 2005. Despite his criminal record, he was eventually granted temporary entry into the country to perform.

50 Cent has a long list of names on his hit list — and they aren't just individuals. The rapper once famously sued Taco Bell for $4 million after the company launched an advertisement that addressed him in a faux letter, asking him to change his name to 79 Cent, 89 Cent, or 99 Cent to reflect their menu prices. The suit was later settled, but the sentiment remains. No beef is too big or too small for the "In Da Club" rapper, who seems to get a kick out of dissing just about anything. But sometimes, that dissing can go too far, and there are plenty of instances where his behavior has caused some serious damage.