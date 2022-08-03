Lala Kent And 50 Cent Seem Closer Than Ever After Their Feud
After years of dormancy, the feud between 50 Cent and "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent has taken a surprising new turn. Back in 2019, 50 Cent publicly blasted Kent's then-fiancé, film producer Randall Emmett, for not paying a $1 million loan he allegedly owed the rapper. 50 Cent and Emmett worked together on the Starz series "Power," both serving as executive producers. The weekend-long saga played out on social media, giving birth to the now-iconic phrase, "Money by Monday."
Considering her job is to start drama on "Vanderpump Rules," it didn't take long for Kent to join the back-and-forth between 50 Cent and Emmett. Kent was notorious among viewers for putting on a tough girl persona, even being accused of cultural appropriation for her use of AAVE, and this was her chance to prove it wasn't just an act. After 50 Cent posted an Instagram clip from "VPR" of Kent bragging about receiving a Range Rover from Emmett after letting him "hit it" on the first date, she replied (via Us Weekly), "She swears she's a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she's up in here watching Bravo."
Overall, 50 Cent emerged as the victor of the feud, even among fans of "VPR." Kent received the nickname "Lauren from Utah," a nod to her true roots, while typo-riddled screenshots of Emmett's texts to "Fofty" went viral. However, after Kent and Emmett's 2021 breakup, Kent has seemingly had a change of heart towards the "Candy Shop" rapper.
Lala Kent is visiting 50 Cent on his movie set
No stranger to fighting and making up with her "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars, Lala Kent has apparently resolved her conflict with 50 Cent. In early August, she was seen visiting him on the set of his new horror film, "Skill House," per TMZ. It isn't the rapper's first acting role, as he previously played Kanan Stark on "Power" in addition to executive producing. The former foes were reportedly all smiles on set, even sharing a hug and a kiss, with insiders reporting Kent has visited the "Skill House" set "multiple times."
It's unknown what the pair talks about, or if they're real friends or just trying to stick it to Randall Emmett. While 50 Cent has largely left Emmett alone since getting back the money Emmett borrowed, Kent is now feuding with her former fiancé. In the months since their split, Kent has accused Emmett of cheating on her, buying her fake jewelry, and even physically assaulting her. They're currently embroiled in a custody battle over their daughter Ocean, born in March 2021.
Another possibility is that Kent and 50 Cent are bonding over their love of hip-hop. Kent previously made headlines in 2018, telling Jenny McCarthy, "I am a firm believer that when Tupac died he took over my body. I know you're laughing but I'm being for real." Although 50 Cent rose to prominence after Tupac had already died, he appeared on the soundtrack of the 2003 documentary, "Tupac: Resurrection."