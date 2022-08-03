Lala Kent And 50 Cent Seem Closer Than Ever After Their Feud

After years of dormancy, the feud between 50 Cent and "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent has taken a surprising new turn. Back in 2019, 50 Cent publicly blasted Kent's then-fiancé, film producer Randall Emmett, for not paying a $1 million loan he allegedly owed the rapper. 50 Cent and Emmett worked together on the Starz series "Power," both serving as executive producers. The weekend-long saga played out on social media, giving birth to the now-iconic phrase, "Money by Monday."

Considering her job is to start drama on "Vanderpump Rules," it didn't take long for Kent to join the back-and-forth between 50 Cent and Emmett. Kent was notorious among viewers for putting on a tough girl persona, even being accused of cultural appropriation for her use of AAVE, and this was her chance to prove it wasn't just an act. After 50 Cent posted an Instagram clip from "VPR" of Kent bragging about receiving a Range Rover from Emmett after letting him "hit it" on the first date, she replied (via Us Weekly), "She swears she's a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she's up in here watching Bravo."

Overall, 50 Cent emerged as the victor of the feud, even among fans of "VPR." Kent received the nickname "Lauren from Utah," a nod to her true roots, while typo-riddled screenshots of Emmett's texts to "Fofty" went viral. However, after Kent and Emmett's 2021 breakup, Kent has seemingly had a change of heart towards the "Candy Shop" rapper.