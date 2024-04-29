The Shady Side Of TikToker Bryce Hall

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Ever since the dawn of Vine in 2012, social media users have found a way to get rich in minutes — and sometimes even seconds. Whether they're lip-synching skits, tutorials, dance videos, DIY activities, or travel vlogs, influencers have built careers off of entertaining, short-form viral video clips. These days, Internet-savvy, attractive, and ever-so-entertaining millennials and Gen-Zers have made millions of dollars by becoming stars on TikTok.

Take Bryce Hall, for example, a self-made influencer who gained over 30,000 followers on Vine before the platform shut down in 2017. He eventually steamrolled over into TikTok, where his popular videos involved chasing trending challenges to 9-second dance clips. He has since amassed over 33 million followers combined across his Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok accounts, and currently lives in a fraternity-type Los Angeles mansion called Sway House where he collaborates with other TikTokers to help bolster their careers.

Hall's frat-like attitude may have gotten to his head, however, as the Maryland native seems to have a bone to pick with just about everyone on and off the Internet. Not only does his shameless online presence get him in trouble, but he's also had several run-ins with the law. The celebrity boxer isn't afraid to duke it out in the court of public opinion, and previously told Men's Health, "I put out everything so that the toxic world of cancel culture can't cancel me, because I already say it myself."