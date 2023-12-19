Everything We Know About TikToker Bryce Hall
When it comes to TikTok stars, there are few more popular than Bryce Hall. At the same time, there are also few more controversial or consistently embroiled in scandal than Hall. That is part of what makes taking a peek into his life and career so interesting, and the astronomical success that has come his way despite consistent missteps indicates that Hall must have a pretty magnetic personality.
Indeed, the social media star is entertaining to watch and engaging to listen to, and he knows how to pivot his career to keep fans on their toes. YouTube? Sure. Podcasting? Yup. Boxing, even — why not? There is not a ton Hall has said no to, except a fight (he loves a fight).
Hall started his career as a teenager, grew it with YouTube, and then exploded on TikTok years later. By the time he hit his 20s, Hall was already a big-name influencer and he has only continued to grow his profile since then. His bank account has been growing too, with multiple businesses under his belt and a habit of investing in others' ventures. Add in events, merchandise, and Cameo videos, and you have a pretty big yearly income. Here is everything we know about Hall — the good, the bad, and the ugly.
He began his career from his childhood bedroom in Maryland
Like most influencers of his generation, Bryce Hall started his career very young and has known no other job aside from social media star. Hall grew up in Ellicott City, Maryland, where he graduated high school in 2016. By that time, he was already a somewhat known personality, having started posting content in 2014. Hall's earliest stint on social media was on the streaming platform YouNow, and he quickly became active on Vine and Musical.ly, which became TikTok in 2018.
"My first Vine went pretty viral," Hall once recalled to Men's Health. "Up until Vine went under, I had 30,000 followers." According to the star, he began making money from social media in 2015 when he got an unexpected check from YouNow for $2,500. Most of Hall's uploads were of relatively normal teenage boy antics, filmed around his home and hometown, but this was when the teenager realized he could monetize what he was doing.
In 2015, Hall launched a YouTube channel that has 3.3 million subscribers and a collective 400 million video views (as of December 2023). Though he has a large following on each of the major social apps, TikTok is where he is most impactful. As of December 2023, Hall has 23.9 million TikTok subscribers and 1.9 billion likes. "Coming up from social media, and blowing up on TikTok, there was a business strategy behind that. But no one saw that. They just saw me as the problematic kid on the Internet who throws parties," Hall told Forbes in 2020.
He was banned from Playlist Live for his public urination
Bryce Hall's ban from Playlist Live in 2017 was a good hint of what was to come for the TikToker in the future. Although there's no video evidence of what happened, Hall himself has confirmed the events, as crude as they were. The incident took place at a hotel where the social media convention was being hosted in Washington, D.C.
Despite not being of legal drinking age, Hall partook in "some apple juice," clearly a veiled reference to being inebriated. "It was like 4 a.m., you know, I drank some apple juice and I don't know, this apple juice kind of took over my body in a sense and people were daring me ... they were daring me to pee off the balcony," he said in a YouTube video.
While Hall insisted there were not many people below him due to the early hour, he was still banned from Playlist Live going forward. There were even rumors that the event was reportedly banned from ever being hosted in Washington, D.C. again because of the stunt. In the grand scheme of things, this particular incident was a relatively minor scandal for Hall. Yes, it was gross and disrespectful, but it didn't end up becoming a legal issue for the star.
After some online success, he moved to LA
Social media star Bryce Hall started on TikTok — as previously stated — in 2014, back when it was known as Musical.ly. He began uploading on YouTube the following year, and both of these sites became his main landing pages. Hall's fandom was quickly rising, and in 2017, he became a member of the DigiTour, a live tour that gathered social media stars and singers. At that point, he would probably best fit under the title of micro-influencer, but things blew up for Hall in a major way a few years later.
It was in 2018 that Hall decided to move from his hometown in Maryland to Los Angeles, California, to further pursue his online career. This meant that he was not even legal drinking age when he took that big step. He began to gain a much larger number of TikTok followers in 2019 and then became a full-on celebrity in 2020 when he helped form the Sway House in the Bel Air neighborhood of LA.
The Sway House was 'the best time of [his] life'
Influencers tend to socialize with a lot of other creators, so the influencer world has become its own little community. Inside this community are factions, many of them informal but some explicitly noted. The biggest way this manifests is in the form of content houses, which are basically just groups of creators who collaborate and live together (typically in a giant mansion). The Hype House is probably the best-known content house, but the Sway House comes pretty close, despite not existing anymore.
The Sway House was formed by TalentX Entertainment in January 2020, and its original membership included nine male TikTok stars. In addition to Hall, the Sway House had big names such as Josh Richards and Noah Beck. "In the back of our heads, Josh and I thought of the idea," Hall recalled to Forbes. "Let's start a group with all our friends; Let's move into a house and follow the rule book of a content house, but switch it up."
The collective only lasted until February 2021, but it remains hard to discuss Hall's career without noting the crucial role of Sway House in his ascent and the evolution of his image. "That was the best time of my life being in that house with a bunch of my friends," he continued to the publication. "Doing whatever the hell we wanted to and killing it with all eyes on us. It was sick."
His former manager sued him for alleging sexual assault
It might surprise some that social media stars don't work in isolation. The biggest ones employ a whole roster of people to help them with their business, with most at the very least hiring a manager to negotiate deals and seek out opportunities. For people like Bryce Hall, there are simply too many opportunities and requests to handle without someone filtering through them.
But before Hall took more control of his career with the creation of the Sway House, he was previously represented by talent agent, Michael Weist, who at the time was the founder of the company, Good Times Entertainment, LLC. According to Weist's interview in the social media documentary, "Jawline" (via Refinery29), he stopped working for Hall in 2017, and the social media star went on to tweet claims that Weist had sexually assaulted him and hacked into his X, formerly known as Twitter, account, along with another client, Mikey Barone.
Weist brought a lawsuit against both creators, which was ultimately settled out of court. Hall issued a public apology. "I made some harsh statements about Michael and regret making those statements, including any suggestion of sexual assault," Hall said in the statement. "I am sorry for what happened and I am glad it is over." Hall went on to be managed by Brad Baskin of Panther Talent, after leaving TalentX, the management behind Sway House.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Partying during quarantine landed him in trouble
Many influencers have courted controversy with the things that they have said and done over the years, but TikTok stars seem to be some of the worst offenders, at least when it comes to problems with the law and just general debauchery. This may have to do with the way fame and money can cultivate oversized egos and strong senses of entitlement, and Bryce Hall has shown on multiple occasions that he (and his friends) have a lot of growing up to do. This lack of responsibility and respect was never more obvious than during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In what would become one of his biggest scandals to date, Hall decided to throw a massive rager for his 21st birthday in August 2020 — when everyone was mandated to quarantine and avoid large gatherings of people for greater public health — and police were called to put an end to the party. Though Hall's birthday celebration took place at a separate rental, there were several reports of large gatherings at the Sway House.
This so angered the Los Angeles mayor that he shut off the home's power, water, and gas. Hall and fellow member Blake Gray were faced with misdemeanor charges that could have landed them in jail for a year, and the two pled not guilty to causing a public nuisance in court in 2021.
He has a record of physical violence
Bryce Hall has already amassed a fair number of legal issues in his young life, mostly due to his volatile temper. While a couple of his legal woes are non-violent — such as his May 2020 arrest for drug possession after being busted with marijuana on a road trip alongside fellow Sway House member Jaden Hossler – most of these incidents have had to do with violence. And when you add in Hall's physical fights that did not result in legal action, the list gets longer and longer.
In October 2022, Hall was taken out of the Los Angeles hotspot, HYDE, in handcuffs after things got heated over his claims that the waiter up-charged his bill. This was a citizen's arrest, so no charges were ever filed, unlike his altercation outside of Las Vegas' XS Nightclub in January 2023. Hall was booked for battery and trespassing after he punched a security guard in the head, all of which was caught on video.
There is also video of the influencer getting into a fight outside of Mel's Diner in 2020, alongside a handful of his Sway House colleagues. The cops were called, but no charges were filed in that case. While Hall also escaped criminal charges for his fight at the Cinco Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles (because he refused to stop vaping), the owner sued him for assault and battery after the 2020 brawl.
He co-founded an energy drink and an alcoholic seltzer
For as many scandals as he has been through, Bryce Hall has been able to keep the money rolling in, and that is in large part due to his multiple streams of income. From an early age, the influencer demonstrated a good head for business on social media, and he seems to constantly be looking for his next endeavor.
His first big swing was Ani Energy, an energy drink that he created with his friend, fellow Sway House member Josh Richards. The drink was notable for being low sugar, filled with vitamins, and only 30 calories per bottle. The product is listed as "currently unavailable" on Amazon, the drink's website is defunct, and the last time the brand posted on its Instagram was in April 2022, so it appears the boys have abandoned the company for other projects.
Hall has stayed in the beverage space but moved to the adult side of things, which, honestly, fits better with his image. The drink, Blackout, is coincidentally packaged to look much like an energy drink but is actually a vodka-based seltzer that comes in four fruity flavors. Hall co-founded the drink in 2023, coming aboard the project after it was already in development. "We're trying to target, you know, college kids," Hall explained on "The George Janko Show" in May 2023. "You see a can that says 'Blackout' ... a frat boy sees it and they're like 'What? Let's try this colorful thing.'"
Hall's on-and-off relationship with Addison Rae
Bryce Hall will probably never not be associated with Addison Rae, even though they didn't date for an astronomical amount of time. Even then, the pair's somewhat secretive relationship was heavily scrutinized and is widely regarded as one of the things that catapulted Hall to the next level.
Getting exact dates on the couple's romance is almost impossible — it's unclear if even they know — but there is enough of a trail to piece together a rough timeline. They were first linked in the fall of 2019 through photos of them together, but they never officially confirmed being together. Hall spilled during his July 2020 appearance on the "Mom's Basement" podcast that the two were "testing the waters."
By all accounts, Hall and Rae did for sure become an official couple at some point in 2020, but their pairing was of the on-and-off variety. Hall was talking about the relationship in the past tense by July 2020, but also affirming a possible reconciliation. "We are hanging out. We're still like really good friends," he told Entertainment Tonight. "We never broke ... we never separated for real bad reasons, you know? Like we were just busy doing our own things." They got back together that later that year, then split for good in March 2021. At one point, there were rumors that Hall had cheated on the "2 die 4" singer, which he publicly denied.
He invests his money in others
Bryce Hall is a lot of things, but a dummy in business is not one of them. As previously stated, the influencer has not only started companies of his own, but he has also become an active investor in others' projects.
Hall has served as an angel investor — someone who provides funds in exchange for part ownership — for several companies, including Lendtable, Humaning, Stir, and AON3D. "I'm showing people that I'm not just another 21-year-old. Sure, I party hard, but at the end of the day, it's like, 'Make your money and then party hard,'" Hall explained to Forbes in 2020. His choices have been relatively solid too, especially Lendtable, which managed to raise a whopping $18 million in funding in 2021.
In fact, Hall's so in tune with investing that he co-hosted a podcast, called "Capital University," on the topic alongside investor Anthony Pompliano. The premise of "Capital University" saw Pompliano serving as a mentor for Hall, and by extension, for the audience. The podcasters put out 35 episodes in 2020 and 2021, and it's unclear why they stopped, considering the show had a 4.9 rating on Apple Podcasts with over 20,000 reviews. While Hall starts a lot of things, he seems to move on quickly, and "Capital University" may have simply been a pandemic-era project.
He headlined a boxing match that ended up losing millions
Influencers have pivoted their careers in all sorts of innovative ways, from establishing music careers to writing books to stand-up comedy. However, an unlikely avenue has become a prime moneymaking venture: boxing. Although a few of these influencers — such as Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and KSI – have proven their abilities in the ring, the vast majority of them are less skilled fighters. Bryce Hall may not be a super talented boxer — at least not yet — but he has not let that stop him from making his coin through the sport.
Never one to start modestly, Hall's first foray into boxing was a massive event in which YouTubers battled TikTokers in what was named "Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms." Hall was pitted against family vlogger Austin McBroom, and this was touted as the headlining match for the June 2021 event, which was expected to earn each influencer millions.
According to Billboard, the event was a huge flop, bringing in $10 million less in revenue than it cost to produce and forcing investors to scramble to get their money back. Embarrassingly, both Hall and McBroom publicly predicted that the boxing match would bring in somewhere between $85 million to $115 million on LiveXLive — the pay-per-view streaming platform for the event — plus sponsorship money. In the end, total pay-per-view revenue came in at $6.75 million.
He participated in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Bryce Hall may not have made a ton of money — or any at all — from "Battle of the Platforms," but it's obvious that he enjoyed the experience since he has made boxing a major part of his identity. Specifically, Hall has begun competing in bare-knuckle matches — boxing matches where no gloves are used — and promoted himself as the first influencer to do so.
"I fought two years ago, lost, talked a lot of s***, and I've always wanted to come back to the boxing scene," Hall told MMA Fighting in August 2023. "Because it's just a fun thing for me to do. By no means am I trying to do this professionally for a long time, but it's fun for me. I thought, what better redemption to come back to? ... I thought why not do a bare-knuckle boxing match?"
Despite losing in his match against Austin McBroom, Hall jumped right into bare-knuckle fighting by going up against three-time winner, Guillermo "Gee" Perez. The pair duked it out at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 48 in New Mexico, with Hall slimming down to make the lower weight class. "I'm dying right now," Hall said before the match (via the Albuquerque Journal). "I want a slice of pizza, honestly, and a fat-a** burger." Hall also enlisted the help of BKFC champion Lorenzo Hunt, who trained him to go up against Perez. To a lot of people's surprise, Hall was ultimately victorious.
He has gotten into beefs with many influencers
Bryce Hall has not only had in-ring fighting matches, but his list of informal brawls is long and complex. Even when there is no violence involved, Hall never shies away from conflict and actually seems to attract it everywhere he goes. He even fights with other social media stars, some of them for years on end. Hall has feuded with everyone from Sway House members Noah Beck and Blake Gray to the Island Boys, who he at one point challenged to a boxing match. His list of (fr)enemies also includes Austin McBroom, Chase Hudson, and Yousef Erakat (a.k.a. Fouseytube), who he physically fought in 2021, resulting in both of the men being kicked off the set of the streaming series, "The Reality House."
Hall's most talked about feud has to be with Tana Mongeau, a popular social media star who first rose to fame on YouTube. The influencers were at one time friends, but things went south after Hall spoke about hooking up with Mongeau for "clout" during a podcast. "We were feeling each other, but I knew who she was obviously, and I was like an up-and-coming guy ... I did whatever was humanly possible to put myself in that scenario," he said on the "Zack Sang Show" in April 2023. "I wanted to do it to say I did it." Mongeau responded on her podcast in May 2023 that she was "shocked" since he had "fought for him" in the public over the years.
His 2024 movie appearance satirizing influencer culture
Among the many things Bryce Hall has invested himself in, the social media entrepreneur has even experimented with television and film, most often in terms of reality television and "acting" appearances where he plays himself. For instance, he appeared in an episode of the 2022 series "Clickbait," in which he played a version of himself. His biggest venture in this area has been on the YouTube reality series, "The Reality House," in 2021, but Hall has also been on "Men of West Hollywood" and "Hell's Kitchen."
The influencer might have his eyes set on acting in the future, considering he has secured two roles in legitimate film productions. One of these is entitled "Black Spartans," about a 1960s football team. His other project has garnered more attention, perhaps because of how it satirizes TikTok and influencer culture. Due to be released in 2024, "Skill House" is a horror movie starring rapper 50 Cent, and written and directed by Josh Stolberg – who has also written campy horror films like "Saw X," "Sorority Row," and "Kappa Kappa Die" — so it perfectly aligns with Hall's goofy, over-the-top vibe.