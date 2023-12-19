Everything We Know About TikToker Bryce Hall

When it comes to TikTok stars, there are few more popular than Bryce Hall. At the same time, there are also few more controversial or consistently embroiled in scandal than Hall. That is part of what makes taking a peek into his life and career so interesting, and the astronomical success that has come his way despite consistent missteps indicates that Hall must have a pretty magnetic personality.

Indeed, the social media star is entertaining to watch and engaging to listen to, and he knows how to pivot his career to keep fans on their toes. YouTube? Sure. Podcasting? Yup. Boxing, even — why not? There is not a ton Hall has said no to, except a fight (he loves a fight).

Hall started his career as a teenager, grew it with YouTube, and then exploded on TikTok years later. By the time he hit his 20s, Hall was already a big-name influencer and he has only continued to grow his profile since then. His bank account has been growing too, with multiple businesses under his belt and a habit of investing in others' ventures. Add in events, merchandise, and Cameo videos, and you have a pretty big yearly income. Here is everything we know about Hall — the good, the bad, and the ugly.