The Shady Side Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is No Secret
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life has been riddled with problems since she was a kid, and it's no surprise the ex-convict has a seriously shady side to her. Gypsy grew up with her mom, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who believed that her daughter had chronic conditions, including leukemia and muscular dystrophy, per Ozarks First. Dee Dee took Gypsy to various doctors who found nothing wrong with the child, and it was believed that the mother had Munchhausen by proxy. In June 2015, a disturbing post on their shared Facebook page read, "That B**** is dead" alarmed many followers, and when the police went to investigate, Dee Dee was found stabbed multiple times. Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were placed under arrest for the murder of Dee Dee.
Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 but was released three years early, in December 2023. Naturally, there was a slew of interest surrounding her release, and amid all the interviews, Gypsy shared on TikTok, "Number one, to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry. I'm learning," before deleting all her social media accounts (via People). By then, the 32-year-old had already done some damage with her eyebrow-raising posts and comments, and it's clear Gypsy has made questionable decisions both pre and post-prison.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard clapped back at online haters
It was likely a good idea that Gypsy Rose Blanchard went private on social media. In a November 2023 Instagram selfie shared by her now-estranged husband Ryan Anderson, Blanchard lashed out at a commenter who criticized their marriage. She quickly deleted the reply, but it was subsequently shared by his followers. "Ryan, don't listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters," an Instagram user copied Blanchard's statement in the comments. "If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON'T MATTER. I love you," Blanchard continued. She then stated that the supposed "haters" were jealous because of their steamy love life, writing, "[The] D is fire."
Blanchard has no qualms about expressing herself on social media, and in a now-deleted Instagram post shared by InTouch, she slammed the "haters" again. "Living a good life is really the best revenge. Once they acknowledge that they cannot ruin your happiness, they lose their power," she wrote. "Those who choose to stay ignorant about my personal growth as a person and place labels on me DO NOT influence my happiness. Spread love NOT hate," she added.
She threatened to sue the makers of The Act
Fans can't get enough of true crime stories, and Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life inspired Hulu's "The Act," starring Joey King as Gypsy and Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee. While the series got rave reviews, Blanchard clearly wasn't a fan. "I am unable to watch 'The Act.' However, I feel it is very unfair and unprofessional that producers and co-producer Michelle Dean has used my actual name and story without my consent, and the life rights to do so," she told Bustle while in prison. In her statement, Blanchard threatened to sue the creators of "The Act" and expressed her desire to give her own version of events.
After King got an Emmy nod for "The Act," Blanchard's rep told TMZ that while she gave props to the "Kissing Booth" actor for her depiction, she adamantly stated that she does not want to ever meet the star. Blanchard is firmly set that the creators failed to portray her life accurately, and meeting King would look like she supports the series. According to Blanchard, the sex scenes were exaggerated, as was King being shown tied to the bed by Arquette multiple times. As for King, she has hopes for the chance to speak with Blanchard one day.
Blanchard's husband smuggled her ring into prison
Gypsy Rose Blanchard found love while in prison after Ryan Anderson began writing her letters. He had watched "Mommy Dead and Dearest" and found himself interested in getting to know her. The two met in person in 2020, with Blanchard telling People, "I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I've ever met, and the most patient, God knows, he's so patient with me because I could be a little bit of a lot to handle. I could be a handful, an emotional handful."
Despite her admission, Anderson fell in love with Blanchard and they revealed in "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" that they started off their strange marriage by getting engaged after meeting only three times. However, Anderson revealed that he broke prison rules to pop the question. "For the third visit, I bought an engagement ring. And I snuck it in, brought it on my chain. She had her makeup done and she looked so cute, and I was sitting across from her and I looked at her, and I just knew," he stated in the docuseries. Blanchard recalled Anderson proposing, and the couple got married in prison soon after.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard blindsided her husband with the breakup
At the end of March 2024, Gypsy Rose Blanchard suddenly announced she was splitting from husband Ryan Anderson. "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents [sic] home down the bayou," she wrote on her private Facebook account (via People). While she didn't say what led to the split, Blanchard told her followers, "Right now I need time to let myself find... who I am."
Following the announcement, Anderson told the Daily Mail that the breakup happened over Blanchard's ex, Ken Urker. "I'm not doing well with it. For me, it just came out of the blue. I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him," he shared. Blanchard and Urker were spotted looking friendly near her parents' home in Cut Off, Louisiana. A source revealed, "I don't know if either of them has spoken to divorce attorneys, but the split is real. It's done."
She got matching tattoos with her ex-fiancé days after splitting from Anderson
It looks like Gypsy Rose Blanchard is living her best life post-split from Ryan Anderson. As reported by TMZ, she and her ex-fiancé Ken Urker got identical Siberian Husky tattoos on their forearms. Urker, who flew in from Texas to hang with Blanchard for a few days, spent his time there eating and sightseeing with Blanchard. Despite Anderson believing Blanchard left him to be with Urker, a source shared that things are strictly platonic between the two exes and the former inmate just wants to take the time to work on herself.
Amid talk that Blanchard and Urker were back together, they took to TikTok Live to answer any fan questions (via TMZ). When one asked if she was pregnant, Blanchard exclaimed that she was on birth control. Urker responded, "We have not had any intimacy. We're just hanging out as friends, that's all that is."
Blanchard also met Urker while behind bars after being pen pals for some time. "He wrote me a letter of support after watching the HBO documentary 'Mommy Dead and Dearest' back in 2017. Anyway, I wrote him back and pretty soon we just started writing on a weekly basis. We became fast friends," she told E! News. The two got engaged in 2018 but eventually broke up the following year.