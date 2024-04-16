The Shady Side Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is No Secret

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life has been riddled with problems since she was a kid, and it's no surprise the ex-convict has a seriously shady side to her. Gypsy grew up with her mom, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who believed that her daughter had chronic conditions, including leukemia and muscular dystrophy, per Ozarks First. Dee Dee took Gypsy to various doctors who found nothing wrong with the child, and it was believed that the mother had Munchhausen by proxy. In June 2015, a disturbing post on their shared Facebook page read, "That B**** is dead" alarmed many followers, and when the police went to investigate, Dee Dee was found stabbed multiple times. Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were placed under arrest for the murder of Dee Dee.

Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 but was released three years early, in December 2023. Naturally, there was a slew of interest surrounding her release, and amid all the interviews, Gypsy shared on TikTok, "Number one, to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry. I'm learning," before deleting all her social media accounts (via People). By then, the 32-year-old had already done some damage with her eyebrow-raising posts and comments, and it's clear Gypsy has made questionable decisions both pre and post-prison.