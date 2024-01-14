Strange Things About Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Marriage
Gypsy Rose Blanchard left prison a free woman with a new man, but her relationship with hubby Ryan Anderson is a bit strange to many. From the moment she was born, Gypsy was forced to fake serious illnesses by her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, per Biography. After years of abuse, Gypsy and her ex-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, went through with a plan to murder her mother. Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder as a result. However, despite being locked up for the better part of a decade, Gypsy has had her share of romances. She revealed that being behind bars didn't stop plenty of men trying to get in contact with her. She told ET that over 250 men from all around the world reached out to her in prison. Although many tried to get her attention, only one caught her eye.
Anderson understood Gypsy like no other man did before. She told E! News, "In previous relationships, I think the exes that I've had have maybe idealized me...I'm just a regular person, I'm just a human. I'm not perfect. I do make mistakes. I have flaws, but Ryan loves me in spite of those flaws." The way that Anderson understood Gypsy was like a breath of fresh air, and the couple's relationship got stronger as time went on. They tied the knot in 2022, as Gypsy had finally found her happily ever after. The couple seem to be head over heels for one another, but there have been several strange things about their marriage that have been the subject of public scrutiny.
Gypsy and Ryan got married in prison
Gypsy Rose Blanchard was in prison for second-degree murder when she married Ryan Anderson. Anderson revealed to People that he decided to take a chance and write a letter to Blanchard in 2020 while she was serving time. In the letter, "I [Anderson] remember telling her what her story meant to me, and on the second page I just let her have it. I told her everything about me," he recalled. Anderson's vulnerability swayed Blanchard, and it wasn't long before she responded. From that point on, the couple's relationship took off, and by July 2022, they were exchanging vows.
It wasn't a typical ceremony, as Blanchard revealed of the prison nuptials to People. She shared, "It was very, very small, we didn't have any guests... Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us." Although her stepmom wanted her to wait until Blanchard was released from prison to tie the knot, the couple just couldn't wait. It wasn't until over a year after the wedding that the public figure was released early, and Blanchard and Anderson truly got to start their lives together.
Anderson told ET in 2023, after Blanchard's release, "We're still learning each other but it's been great." Regardless of the strange circumstances on their wedding day, the couple is making the most of their time now that Blanchard is free.
Ryan had to sneak in his engagement ring to Gypsy
Not only did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson have unusual nuptials, but Anderson also had a strange way of proposing. Seeing as Gypsy was in prison, the middle school teacher had to figure out a clever way to sneak in the engagement ring. Anderson revealed in the Lifetime documentary, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," that he actually attached the ring to one of his necklace chains to get it into the prison, per the Daily Mail. What made this already weird situation even more bizarre was that this was only the third time that Anderson had met Gypsy in person. In fact, it was only four months after the first meeting in person that he decided to propose. Although it all might have seemed a bit quick and a little unusual, Gypsy was more than ready to be an engaged woman.
Recalling the moment in the docuseries, Gypsy shared, "He said, 'Gypsy Rose Blanchard, I love you more than anything I've ever loved. And I would be the happiest man in the world if you would be my wife. Will you marry me?' And I said yes. And he put the ring on my finger." Although it might not have been a typical proposal, the love between the two was evident, and it didn't take them long for them to tie the knot.
Gypsy had a boyfriend when Ryan reached out
Gypsy Rose Blanchard might have been in prison, but her love life was as active as ever. Many men reached out to the public figure while serving her time in prison, and according to family friend Fancy Marcelli, many were from support groups, per InTouch Weekly. Marcelli revealed, "These are guys from the support groups, the Gypsy support groups...One of the guys was 20 years older; they've already broken up. Some of the guys have even gone to the prison to meet Gypsy." Blanchard was on the hunt to find the one for her, and while she eventually did, the public figure was actually in another relationship when she and Ryan Anderson first got in contact with one another.
In the Lifetime documentary, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," Blanchard revealed that she had a boyfriend when Anderson reached out to her. Although it may seem strange that the public figure was in a relationship when she started speaking to Anderson, she did reveal that she broke up with her ex not long after the middle school teacher reached out. Gypsy saw something special about Anderson, and seeing him in person only made her fall for him even more. She said, "I walked into the room and I thought, 'Wow, he's a lot more handsome than in his pictures!' So we had four hours to sit and talk together. We had this connection that seemed so seamless, so easy."
Gypsy and Ryan have been public about their sex life
Rarely do you ever see public figures speak on their sex lives, but Gypsy Rose Blanchard is not afraid to say how intimate she and Ryan Anderson have gotten. While speaking on "The Viall Files" after her prison release, she revealed that she and Anderson have definintely consummated the marriage. She shared, "We had our first intimate moments as husband and wife. Got to consummate our marriage, which was great." After Nick Viall asked Blanchard whether it met her expectations, she revealed, "It did!" It's a bit TMI, but this only scratched the surface as Blanchard made a public comment about Anderson and their sex life.
Defending her husband from trolls on the internet, Gypsy decided to fire back at the haters in a comment under Anderson's Instagram post and even threw in her sex life. She wrote, "Ryan, don't listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me...besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night...yeah I said it, the D is fire. happy wife happy life." Gypsy was vocal about the intimacy she and Anderson shared, and she wasn't the only one, per Business Insider. Anderson replied in a steamy comment of his own, writing, "Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha...now come get it Baby..." It may seem a bit strange, but the couple isn't shy about sharing the intimate details of their relationship.
Ryan isn't Gypsy's first engagement
It's no secret that Gypsy Rose Blanchard had several romances in prison, but did you know that one included an engagement? And no, we're not talking about her engagement to Ryan Anderson. Gypsy was engaged to another man named Ken while in prison.
Like Anderson, Ken wrote to Gypsy after seeing a documentary of her life story, per E! News. Gypsy said, "We became fast friends. It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone...I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa." The two continued their relationship while she was in prison and even got the approval of her father, Rod Blanchard, and her stepmom, Kristy Blanchard. Eventually, Ken proposed. Gypsy recalled the proposal, sharing, "So, on the October visit he held my hands close and told me how much I meant to him and he's like, 'I would really, really be honored if I could have your hand in marriage,' and I said yes." Seems eerily similar to Anderson, but she and Ken eventually called it quits.
Despite their breakup, it didn't stop Gypsy from contacting Ken weeks before her wedding to Anderson, per People. During her docuseries, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," the public figure admitted she had doubts about tying the knot with Anderson and gave her ex a call. This caused tension between Gypsy and Anderson, but the couple overcame the hiccup and tied the knot.