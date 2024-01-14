Strange Things About Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Marriage

Gypsy Rose Blanchard left prison a free woman with a new man, but her relationship with hubby Ryan Anderson is a bit strange to many. From the moment she was born, Gypsy was forced to fake serious illnesses by her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, per Biography. After years of abuse, Gypsy and her ex-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, went through with a plan to murder her mother. Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder as a result. However, despite being locked up for the better part of a decade, Gypsy has had her share of romances. She revealed that being behind bars didn't stop plenty of men trying to get in contact with her. She told ET that over 250 men from all around the world reached out to her in prison. Although many tried to get her attention, only one caught her eye.

Anderson understood Gypsy like no other man did before. She told E! News, "In previous relationships, I think the exes that I've had have maybe idealized me...I'm just a regular person, I'm just a human. I'm not perfect. I do make mistakes. I have flaws, but Ryan loves me in spite of those flaws." The way that Anderson understood Gypsy was like a breath of fresh air, and the couple's relationship got stronger as time went on. They tied the knot in 2022, as Gypsy had finally found her happily ever after. The couple seem to be head over heels for one another, but there have been several strange things about their marriage that have been the subject of public scrutiny.