Ben & Jennifer's Middle Child Shares More Than Ever Before With New Name Reveal

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have kept their kids' lives extremely private, but their middle child has let the world get to know them a bit more by revealing their new name.

Garner suffered a heartbreaking loss when her father William died in late March. The "13 Going on 30" actor shared the news days later in a heartfelt post on Instagram. "My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon..." she wrote. "While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."

Garner and her kids attended her father's funeral in early April, more than a week after his death, per the Daily Mail. Several of his grandchildren spoke during the service, including Garner and Affleck's middle child, formerly known as Seraphina Rose, who introduced themselves under a new name: Fin. Standing at the podium, Fin started the speech by saying, "Hello, my name is Fin Affleck," before reading a proverb in front of loved ones. Fin attended the funeral in a black suit and buzzcut, which first made its debut earlier in 20024. Back in February, Fin rocked the new 'do and hinted at the new name after wearing a backpack to school with "Fin" embroidered onto it. However, the funeral marks the first time Fin publicly introduced themselves under this new name.