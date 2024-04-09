Ben & Jennifer's Middle Child Shares More Than Ever Before With New Name Reveal
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have kept their kids' lives extremely private, but their middle child has let the world get to know them a bit more by revealing their new name.
Garner suffered a heartbreaking loss when her father William died in late March. The "13 Going on 30" actor shared the news days later in a heartfelt post on Instagram. "My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon..." she wrote. "While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."
Garner and her kids attended her father's funeral in early April, more than a week after his death, per the Daily Mail. Several of his grandchildren spoke during the service, including Garner and Affleck's middle child, formerly known as Seraphina Rose, who introduced themselves under a new name: Fin. Standing at the podium, Fin started the speech by saying, "Hello, my name is Fin Affleck," before reading a proverb in front of loved ones. Fin attended the funeral in a black suit and buzzcut, which first made its debut earlier in 20024. Back in February, Fin rocked the new 'do and hinted at the new name after wearing a backpack to school with "Fin" embroidered onto it. However, the funeral marks the first time Fin publicly introduced themselves under this new name.
Fin has been spending a lot of time with family
Fin, formerly known as Seraphina Rose, has grown up right before our eyes. And, while Fin might be more private than Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Fin has stepped out with their famous parents on occasion. Back in October 2023, Fin made a rare outing with the "Family Switch" actor in Santa Monica, per the Daily Mail. The two were all smiles as Garner held Fin close, while wearing khaki shorts and a blue sweater. This was before Fin started sporting a buzzcut, as Fin had shoulder-length locks with a bit of red dye in parts of their hair.
But Garner isn't the only family member Fin has been spending time with; they have also been spending time with their dad, Affleck. In February, Fin was spotted with the "Argo" actor enjoying a day thrift-shopping alongside their step-sibling, Jennifer Lopez's child, Emme, per Hola! Fin rocked a unique outfit, featuring blue shorts and a beige shirt with different patterns on it. This outing was one of the first times the public saw Fin with a buzzcut, which was dyed pink at the time, but it looks like the pink didn't last long because when attending Garner's father's funeral service, it was back to brown. Fin has spent plenty of time with family and these rare outings give the public a chance to see how much Fin has matured.