Caitlin Clark's 2023 On-Court Diss Came Back To Bite Her

Caitlin Clark is undoubtedly one of the best college basketball stars, having broken the record for scoring the most throws early in March while playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Her superstar playing skills have given her a huge fan base and hefty paychecks, but she seemed overly cocky after dismissing an opposing player in 2023. As captured by ESPN, Clark was watching South Carolina Gamecocks team member Raven Johnson attempt to throw the ball from the three-point line, but she didn't bother guarding her. Instead, she waved her off, seemingly indicating that Johnson wasn't worth defending.

The moment went viral and it cut Johnson deeply. "Caitlin's competitive, so I don't blame her for what she did, but it did hurt me. It definitely hurt me bad to the point that I wanted to quit basketball," she admitted, per The Washington Post. However, Johnson used the diss to further her game and shared, "I just feel like it helped me. It made me mentally strong. I feel like if I can handle that, I can handle anything in life." Over the course of the year, the point guard helped the Gamecocks make it to the championship undefeated, where they were set to go against the Hawkeyes, and this time, Johnson was the one to come out a winner.