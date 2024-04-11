King Charles' Appearance At His Bank Note Reveal Has Everyone Relieved

Fans are breathing a sigh of relief following King Charles III's bank note reveal.

Since the start of 2024, the UK monarch has dealt with a flurry of health issues. In January, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had undergone corrective surgery after being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate. "His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week," they said in a statement at the time (via AP). While all seemed to be well following his procedure, royal enthusiasts were thrown for another loop when the palace revealed King Charles' cancer diagnosis. In their statement, they explained that during his hospital stay, a separate issue was noted, resulting in subsequent diagnostic tests being ordered and a form of cancer being found.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," they added. While the King has taken a step back from many of his royal duties, he has been spotted riding in cars or at the odd event here and there, resulting in fans worrying about his changed appearance and overall health. However, King Charles' looked happy and healthy during a recent meeting with the Bank of England Governor — which swayed the public's feelings of worry to relief.