O.J. Simpson's Final Social Media Posts Are So Haunting Now

Two months after O.J. Simpson's prostate cancer diagnosis came to light, the infamous Hall of Famer died at home on April 10. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," his family announced on X, previously known as Twitter. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace." Simpson was 76. The former NFL running back had reportedly started chemotherapy treatment in Las Vegas earlier in 2024, Local 10 News reported in February.

Simpson, who shot to notoriety after his controversial acquittal in the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1995, had never confirmed or denied the latest cancer news. But his final social media posts indicated he didn't expect to die anytime soon. Despite the lack of health updates, Simpson previously shared he had been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer and successfully treated it. "In recent years, in really recent years, I unfortunately caught cancer," he said in a May 2023 video posted to X.

He revealed he had undergone chemotherapy and had been declared cancer-free. "In any event, I'm healthy now. It looks like I beat it," he said. News of Simpson's death divided opinions on social media. While many invoked Brown and spoke of divine justice, others implied that the obsession with Simpson's guilt so long after his acquittal was mired in racial tensions. Regardless of where one stands, Simpson's final social media posts seem really sad now.