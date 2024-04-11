O.J. Simpson's Final Social Media Posts Are So Haunting Now
Two months after O.J. Simpson's prostate cancer diagnosis came to light, the infamous Hall of Famer died at home on April 10. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," his family announced on X, previously known as Twitter. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace." Simpson was 76. The former NFL running back had reportedly started chemotherapy treatment in Las Vegas earlier in 2024, Local 10 News reported in February.
Simpson, who shot to notoriety after his controversial acquittal in the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1995, had never confirmed or denied the latest cancer news. But his final social media posts indicated he didn't expect to die anytime soon. Despite the lack of health updates, Simpson previously shared he had been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer and successfully treated it. "In recent years, in really recent years, I unfortunately caught cancer," he said in a May 2023 video posted to X.
He revealed he had undergone chemotherapy and had been declared cancer-free. "In any event, I'm healthy now. It looks like I beat it," he said. News of Simpson's death divided opinions on social media. While many invoked Brown and spoke of divine justice, others implied that the obsession with Simpson's guilt so long after his acquittal was mired in racial tensions. Regardless of where one stands, Simpson's final social media posts seem really sad now.
O.J. Simpson was excited about the future
O.J. Simpson made his last post on X on February 11, days after reports of his cancer diagnosis. In the video, Simpson thanked his followers' concern and didn't deny he had faced some obstacles. However, he reassured them that he was healthy. "My health is good. I mean, obviously, I'm dealing with some issues. But, hey, I think I'm just about over it," he said. Simpson was even making plans for the future. "I'll be back on that golf course, hopefully, in a couple of weeks," he shared.
He also noted his excitement for the Super Bowl later that day. Simpson, a San Francisco native, had zero struggles declaring his support for the 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs. While Simpson predicted the 49ers would win 24-20, they ended up losing 22-25. Two days earlier, he had also used the platform to deny reports that he was receiving hospice care. "Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice? No, I'm not in any hospice," he said sitting in the driver's seat of a car.
In both clips, he looked in good spirits. Simpson's life in Nevada since his release from jail in 2017 was seemingly going smoothly. In 2008, Simpson was sentenced to nine years for armed robbery of a casino, The New York Times reported. But he was enjoying the Silver State, where he played golf daily and kept in touch with his family. "Life is fine," he told the AP in 2019.